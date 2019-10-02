Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Recognized for his work and efforts surrounding diversity and inclusion between the LGBTQ community and medicine, Geisinger physician Aliasgar Chittalia, MD, MHA, was recently honored with the 2019 Pennsylvania LGBT Leadership Award at the Pennsylvania LGBTQ+ Unity Summit in Pittsburgh.
Presented on behalf of the National Diversity Council, the award recognizes Chittalia’s leadership and commitment to providing inclusive and respectful quality care to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.
The award honors those who are taking action to effect inclusion and building better relationships with LGBT patients in medicine as well as inclusion of LGBT colleagues in the workplace.
At Geisinger, Chittalia leads efforts in unifying patients’ and members’ sexual orientation and gender identity with Geisinger’s electronic health record (EHR).
“I’m part of a very committed and motivated team at Geisinger who have inspired me to drive this initiative,” Chittalia said. “At Geisinger we are committed to taking care of all our patients with respect and dignity. Up to 15% of the United States’ population identify themselves as LGBTQ, and there is significant disparity in the health care that is provided to this community. Geisinger wants to ensure that we understand our patients well so we can take better care of their health care needs.”
Chittalia’s work included designing an inclusive care EHR, comprised of having a patient’s preferred name, preferred pronoun, gender identify, sex observed at birth, and family inclusive values.
“We want all our patients to feel welcomed, accepted, understood and safe, and we want our staff to be culturally aware and medically knowledgeable,” Chittalia said. “Sexual orientation is an important part of the medical history because it can have implications on health. Many patients identify themselves different from their birth sex or sex on their government identification, so it is important to ask these questions. Patients aren’t required to answer the questions if they feel uncomfortable doing so.”
Geisinger’s G-PRIDE (Geisinger – People Ready for Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) employee resource group is a source of support for LGBTQ employees that also works to educate and enhance understanding surrounding LGBTQ issues. In 2019, seven Geisinger hospitals were recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Healthcare Equality Index as Leader facilities for LGBTQ health.
Re/Max Bridges
LEWISBURG — Ann Hilliard, broker/owner of Re/Max Bridges and Re/Max River Valley Realty, announced that she and five of her agents have been awarded At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors.
Through a sponsorship from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors hosted the training at its Danville office.
In attendance from RE/MAX Bridges and RE/MAX River Valley Realty were Hilliard, Christian Castro, Katie Hilliard, Jill Baker, Helen Martin and Christian Hanford.
The program is designed to meet the nation’s fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR’s members with the tools they need to expand home ownership opportunities for culturally diverse buyers and sellers in the housing market who identify with groups entailing race, ethnicity, religion, gender, handicaps, familial status or national origin.
