HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported an additional 1,162 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total since March to 149,845. Locally, cases rose little.
Twenty-two new deaths were reported. Northumberland County has reported an additional two deaths since Thursday. Most area counties have had no new deaths in weeks.
There have been 7,956 deaths statewide since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 796 cases (48 deaths)
• Columbia County, 822 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 585 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 427 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 209 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 140 cases (5 deaths)
