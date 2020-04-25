WATSONTOWN — The Delaware Run Cemetery Association has canceled its annual May meeting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Court: City must pay for claims police officers planted guns
- 49ers acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams from Redskins
- No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches
- A rarity: Cricket goes live in Vanuatu in the South Pacific
- The week that was: Caught between safety, restarting economy
- Food supply chain workers eligible for priority testing
- UK govt under fire over virus advice as deaths pass 20,000
Most Popular
Articles
- Mifflinburg man charged after alleged incident with Jehovah's Witnesses
- Watsontown woman feeds 368
- Selinsgrove Speedway in a holding pattern
- Twins sew more than 100 masks
- The backlash against the quarantine has begun in Pennsylvania, with anti-shutdown rally today in Harrisburg
- Kristin S. Mark
- Police searching for vehicle in hit and run
- Dept. of Health releases COVID numbers by Zip Code
- Felonies filed against hit-and-run suspect
- Missing Mifflinburg area dog found in Quakertown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.