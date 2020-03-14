WILLIAMSPORT — Prom gowns will be available March 21-22 at the Williamsport YWCA Boutique, 815 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

The gowns will be available for high school juniors and seniors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Gowns for all other high school girls will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

Appointments are required and can be arranged by calling Kahlie DeHotman at 570-322-4637 ext. 121.