HandUP cracking down on after-hour donations

MILTON — Pointing to an increase in the amount of unusable items being left at its facility, the HandUP Foundation is no longer allowing donations to be dropped off after business hours.
HandUP Foundation President and CEO Doug Diven said the number of unacceptable items being dropped off at the foundation has "gotten extremely bad recently."
"We are getting a lot of stuff that costs money (to dispose of) being dropped off after hours," Diven said. "It's people's trash. It's rags."
He estimates the organization has spent at least $1,000 this year delivering the trash to the landfill.
"That's $1,000 that takes away from our assistance program," Patti Snyder, director of the foundation's Renewed Hope Women's Home, said. "That's $1,000 we could have helped families with."
Josh Ross, the foundation's recycling manager, said in addition to inappropriate recyclable material being dropped off after hours, the organization is also receiving donations for its thrift store which are unacceptable.
Christy Diven, HandUP Store manager, said people sometimes drop off clothing items after hours in bags that are wet.
"That contaminates all of the good clothing," Ross said. "All the wet clothing, we throw away."
He stressed that the organization does appreciate all of the appropriate items which community members drop off.
"We are here to serve the community," Ross said.
The recycling center accepts items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Items that can be accepted are cardboard, books, Styrofoam, Freon products, clothing, shoes and appliances.
Donations for the thrift store can be dropped off during regular store hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
In addition to quality clothing items, the thrift store can accept: New or like new lampshades, dish sets with four or more complete place settings, drinking glass sets of four or more, suitcases with wheels and upholstered furniture that is free of stains, tears and odors.
