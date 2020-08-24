HALIFAX (AP) — A woman died and a man was injured after a fire in a Pennsylvania home, authorities said.
Fire crews were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday to Dee Court Dauphin County’s Jackson Township and found the home engulfed in flames, police said.
A 67-year-old woman was trapped in an upstairs bedroom and was found dead after firefighters entered the home, police said. Police said a 72-year-old male resident was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
A state police fire marshal is investigating along with the criminal investigation unit and the county coroner.
