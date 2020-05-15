Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Darington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Location: Darlington, S.C.
Race distance: 400 miles
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox.
Last race: Joey Logano won in Phoenix.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Location: Darlington, S.C.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Tuesday, race, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Last race: Brandon Jones won in Phoenix.
Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Location: Darlington, S.C.
Race distance: 500 kilometers
Schedule: Wednesday, race, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
