MILL HALL — The Clinton County Fair Association is preparing to open the 2020 racing season at the Clinton County Speedway on Friday, following a delay due to the effects of COVID-19.
Following the announcement that Clinton County moved into the “green phase” of recovery, the fair association began to work on the opening plans.
The June 19 season opener will feature a five-division show of limited late models, pros stocks, 600 micro sprints, 270 micro sprints and four-cylinder stock cars. All divisions will draw for heat race position and there will be a re-draw for the feature. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m., with warm-ups at 7 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Spectators will not be required to wear masks, though they are encouraged. Fans are encouraged to practice social distancing and CDC guidelines throughout the night.
The Laurel Highland’s RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will make its debut at the speedway on Friday, June 26. Joining the sprint cars will be pros stocks, 600 micro sprints, 270 micro sprints and four-cylinder stock cars.
