NASCAR point standings:
Cup
1. Kevin Harvick, 463; 2. Chase Elliott, 455; 3. Joey Logano, 434; 4. Brad Keselowski, 412; 5. Ryan Blaney, 411; 6. Martin Truex, 410; 7. Denny Hamlin, 395; 8. Alex Bowman, 380; 9. Kyle Busch, 359; 10. Kurt Busch, 338; 11. Jimmie Johnson, 322; 12. Clint Bowyer, 316; 13. Aric Almirola, 303; 14. Matt DiBenedetto, 301; 15. William Byron, 291; 16. Austin Dillon, 281.
Xfinity
1. Noah Gragson, 435; 2. Chase Briscoe, 417; 3. Harrison Burton, 390; 4. Austin Cindric, 380; 5. Ross Chastain, 374; 6. Brandon Jones, 345; 7. Justin Haley, 330; 8. Justin Allgaier, 328; 9. Ryan Sieg, 266; 10. Michael Annett, 260; 11. Riley Herbst, 256; 12. Daniel Hemric, 237.
Truck
1. Austin Hill, 209; 2. Christian Eckes, 165; 3. Grant Enfinger, 161; 4. Ben Rhodes, 161; 5. Todd Gilliland, 148; 6. Zane Smith, 147; 7. Johnny Sauter, 140; 8. Brett Moffitt, 137; 9. Sheldon Creed, 135; 10. Tyler Ankrum, 133.
