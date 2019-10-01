LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Free hearing screening, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment.
• Comprehensive blood screening, 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Weavers Store Inc., 108 Market Drive, Spring Mills. Call 570-768-3200 for an appointment.
• Free skin cancer screening, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment.
• Comprehensive blood screening, 7 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Mifflinburg YMCA center, Mifflinburg.
• Blood pressure screenings, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Communitiy Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
