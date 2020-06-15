LEWISBURG — Downtown Lewisburg Bingo cards are now available for play.
To play, participants can mark off a space on their card by making a purchase at one of the participating businesses. Purchases must be made between now and July 12.
Once Bingo is reached on a card, participants should take a photo of their card, purchases and receipts, along with a selfie, and email the images to events@lewisburgpa.com.
Entries must be received by July 15, and should include the name, email address and phone number of the individual submitting the entry.
Between July 1 and July 30, the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will randomly select one or more of the verified entries to receive a $25 downtown business gift certificate.
Participating businesses include: Abrana Marie’s, All Star Bagels, All about Me Boutique, Amami Kitchen and Espresso Bar, Antiques at 221 Market, Art of Living Design, Black Dog Jewelers, Brasserie Louis, Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Brushstrokes Gallery Art Supplies and Framing, Bull Run Tap House, Campus Theatre, Champion in Motion, Champion Shoes, Civil War Cider, Coles Hardware, Daisylace Boutique, Dwellings, Elizabeth’s: An American Bistro, Farmhouse Fancy, Faustina’s Gallery, Fusion
Gilly’s Lillies, Good Habits, Gram’s Eatery, Greek Isles Salon and Spa, Jordanna Adams, Laurel Limb Yoga Studio, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg Delicatessen, Lewisburg Pharmacy, Mancini’s Italian Restaurant, Music N’ More, Nido, Open Door Gallery, Pizza Phi, Purity Candy, Retrah, Siam Cafe Restaurant and Bar, Stein’s Flowers
Sweet Frog, The Mercantile, The Purple Platypus, Travel Leaders, Wilson Ross and Wolf’s Jewelry.
For more information, or to download Bingo cards, visit www.lewisburgpa.com/BINGO2020.
