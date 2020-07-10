Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Alsco 300
Track: Kentucky Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 8 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Rev Group Grand Prix
Track: Road America (road course, 4 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN.
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Buckle Up Your Truck 225
Track: Kentucky Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 6 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Quaker State 400
Track: Kentucky Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: All-Star Race
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, .533 miles)
Schedule: Wednesday, race, 7 p.m., FS1.
