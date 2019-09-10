MILTON — Betty A. (Kerstetter) Dotts, 88, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
She was born Jan. 4, 1931, to the late Robert L. and Catherine L. (Lunger) Kerstetter of Milton.
She graduated from Milton High School Class of 1948 then went on to graduate from L.P.N. School in Williamsport. After school she worked for Lewisburg Hospital, Kramm Nursing Home on Broadway Street, Milton then Buffalo Valley Nursing Home, Lewisburg.
She married Walter R. Fatz in 1948 and they had two children: Jo Ann J. Fatz and Richard A. Fatz. In 1984 she married the late William A. Dotts, who preceded her in death on 1998, and lived on Center Street, Milton until 2002 when a failed back surgery forced them to move to New Columbia.
In addition to her children, Betty is survived by two grandchildren and their spouces, Michael A. and Rochelle Bastian of Watsontown and Rebecca S. and Terry Derr of Milton; four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brandon Bastian and Jordan and Nathan Derr; one sister, Janet A. Hughes of Milton; and one niece, Beverly Hughes of Watsontown.
In addition to her patents and two husbands, Betty was preceded in death by one brother, Richard A. Kerstetter.
A public viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 6 with Lt. Kirsten Starnes of Salvation Army, Milton, officiating.
Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
