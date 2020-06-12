The weekend ahead:
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Race distance: Two races, 250 miles each.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox; Sunday, race, noon, FS1.
Last race: AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta.
Last year: Tyler Reddick won the race.
Series: NASCAR Truck
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
Last race: Grant Enfinger won for the second time this season, at Atlanta.
Last year: Austin Hill claimed the victory.
Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox
Last race: Martin Truex won at Martinsville.
Last year: Kyle Busch won at the track in November.
