The weekend ahead:

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Location: Homestead, Fla.

Race distance: Two races, 250 miles each.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox; Sunday, race, noon, FS1.

Last race: AJ Allmendinger won at Atlanta.

Last year: Tyler Reddick won the race.

Series: NASCAR Truck

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Location: Homestead, Fla.

Race distance: 200 miles

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

Last race: Grant Enfinger won for the second time this season, at Atlanta.

Last year: Austin Hill claimed the victory.

Series: NASCAR Cup

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Location: Homestead, Fla.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox

Last race: Martin Truex won at Martinsville.

Last year: Kyle Busch won at the track in November.

