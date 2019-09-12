COCOLAMUS – Lewisburg girls soccer coach Terry Gerlinski knows that in order to get better, you’ve got to play good teams.
That’s why the Green Dragons made the nearly hour-long trip southwest to play the East Juniata Tigers in a non-league matchup on Wednesday.
East Juniata’s soccer programs are known for their ball control and passing, and the Tigers put both on full display in taking a 3-1 victory over Lewisburg.
Unfortunately, the Green Dragons didn’t get a full 80 minutes of play and a chance to come back as the game was halted by lightning before eventually being called with 18:59 remaining.
“It stinks (the game was called). East Juniata is a good team to play against. They possess the ball and they move the ball, and we were forced to do some things we weren’t used to,” said Gerlinski.
“But that’s the kind of team we want to play. (Playing a team like East Juniata) is what makes us better, and I’m proud of the girls for working hard.”
Lewisburg fell to 3-4 with the loss, and the contest was definitely a measuring stick to see how the Green Dragons stack up against a quality team like East Juniata, which improved to 5-0 on the season.
“We came into the game, and I was thinking just from what I’ve heard that EJ would be able to possess the ball and move it around, and I knew they would provide more pressure,” said Gerlinski. “That’s what I wanted to see my girls (play against), and that’s how you test yourself and see where you’re at – and we found out.”
Lewisburg fell into 1-0 hole early when Thea Neimond served up a perfect cross to Marissa Coudriet just 4:24 into the game.
Twenty minutes later, the Tigers’ lead grew to 2-0. Kierstyn Fogle capitalize on a missed clearing attempt by Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons got back into the game with 12:01 left in the first half when freshman forward Sophie Kilbride scored after going one-on-one with EJ keeper Brianna Henry.
Kilbride brought the ball in from roughly 30 yards out, beat a defender in the box before she put a move on Henry for a shot in the top-left corner of the net.
“We got a goal back, oh my God yeah. At halftime I told the girls ‘we’re there,’” said Gerlinski. “If we put another goal (on the board) we would be tied and all the momentum would be going our way – and if you do that you pump yourselves up.”
However, the Green Dragons lost momentum 10 minutes into the second half when Fogle once again beat the keeper to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.
“But then that (third goal) was scored, and that (just deflated us). I’m finding out with the girls that (a goal like that) sucks them down a little bit. It’s almost like you want them to get ticked off a little bit, but sometimes some of them do and some of them internalize it. It’s not, ‘okay, it’s just a mistake, how do we recover and how do we get back.’”
Now, Lewisburg will have four days to work on ironing out the kinks which became visible Wednesday before the Green Dragons play at Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Monday.
“Things will come around and we’ll be fine,” said Gerlinski. “(Senior D/MF) Chloe Michaels will be back soon (from an injury) and she’ll be a leader on the field. She’ll be able to pump them up and get them to communicate some more. We just need more time (to gel).”
East Juniata 3, Lewisburg 1At East Juniata
First half
EJ-Marissa Coudriet, assist Thea Neimond, 35:36. EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, unassisted, 15:38. L-Sophie Kilbride, unassisted, 12:01.
Second half
EJ-Fogle, unassisted, 30:05.
Shots: East Juniata, 9-4; Corner kicks: East Juniata, 1-0; Saves: East Juniata, Brianna Henry, 3; Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 6.
