SAN FRANCISCO — The shot will be remembered as one of the best under pressure that hardly anyone witnessed. It made Collin Morikawa a major champion Sunday in a thrill-a-minute PGA Championship that not many will forget.
Morikawa hit driver on the 294-yard 16th hole that was perfect in flight and even better when it landed, hopping onto the green and rolling to 7 feet for an eagle that all but clinched victory on a most quiet Sunday afternoon at Harding Park.
In the first major without spectators, the 23-year-old Californian finished with a bang. He closed with a 6-under 64, the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years, for a two-shot victory over Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson, two of 10 players who had a chance on the back nine.
Now, Morikaw has three PGA Tour victories and is No. 5 in the world.
For Johnson, it was another major that got away. It was his fifth runner-up finish in a major and his second straight runner-up in the PGA Championship.
Morikawa finished at 13-under 267.
Matthew Wolff, who grew up with Morikawa in Southern California and turned pro last summer with him, shot a 65 and joined Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler at 10-under 270.
LPGA Tour
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Five shots behind with six holes to play, Danielle Kang won her second straight LPGA Tour event when Lydia Ko took double bogey on the final hole in the Marathon Classic.
Kang began her rally with consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes at Highland Meadows, and then all she needed were pars the rest of the way for a 3-under 68, all because of Ko’s shocking collapse.
PGA Tour PGA Championship Scores
Sunday at TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif.
Purse: $11 million
Yardage: 7,251; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Final Round Collin Morikawa (600), $1,980,000 69-69-65-64_267 Paul Casey (270), $968,000 68-67-68-66_269 Dustin Johnson (270), $968,000 69-67-65-68_269 Jason Day (115), $404,350 65-69-70-66_270 Bryson DeChambeau (115), $404,350 68-70-66-66_270 Tony Finau (115), $404,350 67-70-67-66_270 Scottie Scheffler (115), $404,350 66-71-65-68_270 Matthew Wolff (115), $404,350 69-68-68-65_270 Justin Rose (88), $295,600 66-68-70-67_271 Cameron Champ (77), $252,123 71-64-67-70_272 Joel Dahmen (77), $252,123 69-68-68-67_272 Xander Schauffele (77), $252,123 66-70-69-67_272 Daniel Berger (63), $192,208 67-67-70-69_273 Si Woo Kim (63), $192,208 69-68-68-68_273 Jon Rahm (63), $192,208 70-69-68-66_273 Patrick Reed (63), $192,208 68-70-69-66_273 Haotong Li, $156,500 67-65-73-69_274 Brendon Todd (56), $156,500 65-70-72-67_274 Harris English (51), $134,000 69-71-69-66_275 Lanto Griffin (51), $134,000 68-68-71-68_275 Kevin Kisner (51), $134,000 67-73-68-67_275 Byeong Hun An (40), $94,571 72-69-71-64_276 Hideki Matsuyama (40), $94,571 70-67-69-70_276 Alex Noren (40), $94,571 67-69-73-67_276 Victor Perez, $94,571 70-69-69-68_276 Ian Poulter (40), $94,571 73-68-66-69_276 Adam Scott (40), $94,571 68-70-70-68_276 Brendan Steele (40), $94,571 66-71-72-67_276 Tommy Fleetwood (31), $69,500 70-64-70-73_277 Brooks Koepka (31), $69,500 66-68-69-74_277 Doc Redman (31), $69,500 73-67-70-67_277 Harold Varner III (31), $69,500 72-66-69-70_277 Dylan Frittelli (25), $57,500 70-67-70-71_278 Viktor Hovland (25), $57,500 68-71-73-66_278 Rory McIlroy (25), $57,500 70-69-71-68_278 Louis Oosthuizen (25), $57,500 70-71-70-67_278 Bud Cauley (19), $45,000 66-71-73-69_279 Russell Henley (19), $45,000 71-69-71-68_279 Nate Lashley (19), $45,000 69-70-70-70_279 Webb Simpson (19), $45,000 71-68-68-72_279 Justin Thomas (19), $45,000 71-70-68-70_279 Tiger Woods (19), $45,000 68-72-72-67_279 Abraham Ancer (12), $31,594 69-70-72-69_280 Patrick Cantlay (12), $31,594 73-68-66-73_280 Billy Horschel (12), $31,594 69-71-71-69_280 Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $31,594 66-68-72-74_280 Keith Mitchell (12), $31,594 68-72-68-72_280 Ryan Palmer (12), $31,594 74-66-76-64_280 Cameron Smith (12), $31,594 71-69-70-70_280 Bernd Wiesberger, $31,594 68-68-70-74_280 Mark Hubbard (8), $24,000 70-71-70-70_281 Kurt Kitayama, $24,000 68-72-70-71_281 Luke List (8), $24,000 72-69-70-70_281 Adam Long (8), $24,000 73-68-72-68_281 Joost Luiten, $24,000 71-68-73-69_281 Brandt Snedeker (8), $24,000 72-66-72-71_281 Erik van Rooyen, $24,000 71-70-74-66_281 Adam Hadwin (5), $21,338 68-71-70-73_282 Brian Harman (5), $21,338 68-71-71-72_282 Tom Hoge (5), $21,338 72-68-72-70_282 Mackenzie Hughes (5), $21,338 73-68-69-72_282 Denny McCarthy (5), $21,338 70-69-70-73_282 Charl Schwartzel (5), $21,338 73-68-68-73_282 Kevin Streelman (5), $21,338 69-70-73-70_282 Gary Woodland (5), $21,338 67-72-73-70_282 Emiliano Grillo (4), $20,000 70-70-70-73_283 Shane Lowry (4), $20,000 68-72-69-74_283 Robert MacIntyre, $20,000 73-67-74-69_283 Rory Sabbatini (4), $20,000 71-70-72-70_283 Sepp Straka (4), $20,000 70-71-71-71_283 Danny Lee (3), $19,350 69-71-74-70_284 Phil Mickelson (3), $19,350 72-69-70-73_284 Jordan Spieth (3), $19,350 73-68-76-67_284 Bubba Watson (3), $19,350 70-71-73-70_284 J.T. Poston (3), $19,050 67-74-75-70_286 Chez Reavie (3), $19,050 71-70-75-70_286 Jim Herman (3), $18,850 71-69-72-75_287 Matt Wallace (3), $18,850 71-70-74-72_287 Sung Kang (2), $18,700 70-71-76-73_290
