Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct, 28, in Union County Court.
• Charles Smith, 62, of Milton, had a felony allegation of retail theft take merchandise held for court.
• James A. Gross II, 34, of Millmont, waived misdemeanor allegations of endangering the welfare of children, first offense DUI commercial vehicle and DUI incapable of safely operating vehicle to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single, driving at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving and accidents involving overturned vehicle were also waived.
• Tamera J. O’Donnell, 42, of Lewisburg, waived felony allegations of theft by unlawful taking movable property, receiving stolen property and forgery unauthorized act in writing to court. A misdemeanor count of possess access device knowing counterfeit or altered was also waived.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Galen O. Nolt, Aida L. Nolt to Caleb S. Oberholtzer, Luann Z. Oberholtzer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ross A. Jarrett to Stanley E. Zimmerman, Amos O. Zimmerman, Mary Z. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Roger A. Miller, Roger A. Miller Jr., Heidi J. Miller to Dylan C. Cizan, Seranda L. Cizan, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kenneth P. Mehallow, Denise L. Rood to Denise L. Rood, Laru H. Day Jr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Joanne E. Kreamer estate, Clyde M. Glass executor to Cresswell Properties LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David Romanshyn trustee, Kathleen M. Romanshyn to Traci N. Lapaglia, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Karl B. Forsythe, Ellen L. Forsythe to Karl B. Forsythe, Ellen L. Forsythe, Forsythe irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Gladys M. Kling estate, Joyce M. Coup executor to Scott Kling, property in Kelly Township corrective deed, $1.
• David J. Elton, Linda K. Elton to David J. Elton trustee, Linda K. Elton trustee, David J. Elton and Linda K. Elton revocable trust, David J. Elton revocable trust, Linda K. Elton revocable trust, proeprty in East Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
• Ralph Vicario executor, Robert W. Trutt estate to Richard Trutt, Brenda Jane Trutt, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Karen L. Reagoso, Joseph D. Reagoso, Reagoso family trust to Matthew L. Brubacker, Stella R. Brubacker, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Joseph P. Keller II trustee, Paul Joseph Keller to Kori Wenner, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David C. Boyer to Mark A. Saltzburg, Jane E. Saltzburg, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• William E. Depew, Amber L. Depew to Clark A. Wagner, Courtney L. Benner, property in Mifflinburg, $159,900.
• Jean V. Abbott revocable trust, Richard Scott Abbott trustee to Shawn D. Baker, property in Union Township, $1.
• T and N Brothers LLC, Nathan C. Hummel member, Trevor C. Hummel member to Riley Donahoe, property in White Deer Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 7:43 Sept. 28, West Pine Street and Susquehanna Avenue. Selinsgrove.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Ronald Shutika, 53, of Middleburg, after numerous traffic violations and found the driver to allegedly be under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:17 p.m. Oct. 11, Route 104 and Mill Road, Chapman Township.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Stephen V. Bolin, 54, of Mount Pleasant Mills, collided with a vehicle driven by George V. Maneval, 75, of Mount Pleasant Mills. Bolin sustained a suspected minor injury. Neither Maneval nor passengers in the Bolin vehicle, Eydie D. Bolin, 53, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Michael Holbrook, 64, of Circleville, Ohio, were injured.
Retail theft
• 6:07 p.m. Oct. 11, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe .
Crystal Kieffer, 28, of Shamokin, was arrested after troopers investigated an alleged retail theft at Walmart. Grocery items valued at $253.54 were allegedly taken.
Retail theft
• 5 p.m. Oct. 11, North Susquehanna Trail and Nina Drive.
Troopers arrested a female, 17, of Selinsgrove, after she allegedly concealed $136.18 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s in her handbag and made no attempt to pay for it.
Identity theft
• 7 a.m. Sept. 9, 126 Dock Hill Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers investigated a reported identity theft of Shirley Long, 72, of Middleburg, but determined it was unfounded.
Criminal mischief
• 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Winey Road, West Perry Township.
Troopers said an offender, who was not named, allegedly threw a Gold Star Rebel Smartphone valued at $30 and damaged the screen. The victim was said to be a female, 42, of Richfield. No charges were filed.
Theft by deception
• 9 a.m. Oct. 4, 100 Pine Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a suspect failed to perform electrical repairs for Richard Metzger, 47, of Selinsgrove, after accepting $2,000 payment and losing contact. However, the suspect later returned and completed repairs as per original agreement. Metzger then dropped all charges.
Theft• 5 p.m. Oct. 5 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Route 522, Franklin Township.
A tree stand and a trail camera were stolen from the property of a male, 38, of Middleburg. Troopers said the generic tree stand was worth $100 and the Moultrie trail camera was valued at $80. Anyone with information was asked to call PSP Selinsgrove.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:10 p.m. Oct. 11 on Route 14, south of Oak Street, Lewis Township.
A 2003 Suzuki Aerio driven by Hunter Sanabria, 21, of Burlington, was traveling northbound when troopers said it drifted into the southbound lane and struck a 2013 Oshkosh Motor Truck driven by Donald Pfleegor, 30, of Muncy. Sanabria sustained a suspected serious injury, while Pfleegor sustained a possible injury.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:20 p.m. Oct. 2 along State Highway, Cogan House Township.
A 2000 Ford F150XLT driven by Kathryn Hafer, 46, of Trout Run, traveled off the roadway and into a ditch, embankment and then overturned. Hafer, who was belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 2:28 p.m. Oct. 11 at Weis Markets, East Water Street, Muncy Creek Township.
A vehicle fled after troopers said it struck a parked 2015 Toyota Rav4 owned by Joan Callahan, 65, of Muncy.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:14 p.m. Route 15 south at Route 14 ramp, Lewis Township.
A 2019 Toyota Camry driven by William G. Kizler, 25, of Belair, Md., struck a deer while negotiating a left curve. Troopers said both Kizler and a passenger, Kohler A. Stevens, 22, of Chesapeake, Va., were belted. Neither were injured, but the deer was killed by the collision.
PFA violation
• 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at 1834 W. Village Drive, Susquehanna Township.
Daniel Mowrey, 42, of Lock Haven, was found in an RV with Megan Shroy, violating a protection from abuse order, troopers reported.
Harassment
• 10:31 Sunday along Rabbit Patch Lane, Cogan House Township.
Troopers were dispatched to an inactive domestic dispute. A male, 26, of Trout Run, was arrested for harassment of a female, 27, of Trout Run.
Harassment
• 10:30 p.m. Saturday along Elimsport Road, Washington Township.
Taylor Budman, 20, of Allenwood, was charged after an investigation with harassment for allegedly striking a female, 18, of Montgomery.
Disorderly conduct
• 5:36 p.m. Sunday, 1530 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Tina Fricke, 35, of Williamsport, was arrested for disorderly conduct after troopers completed warrant service. The action followed report of a person with an active bench warrant at the Randall Circle location.
Lost property
• 10 a.m. Oct. 5 along Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A black women’s wallet, valued at $10, was reported as lost. It contained $100 cash, a debit card and credit card.
Theft
• 12:01 to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, 208 Tebbs Road, Broad Street, Montgomery.
It was suspected that juveniles removed personal items including money, keys, sunglasses and registrations from unlocked vehicles in Montgomery. Anyone with information should call police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.