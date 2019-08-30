Church hosting yard sale
MUNCY — Katys Church, located at 440 katys Church Road, Muncy, will be holding an indoor yard sale.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Saturday, Monday and Saturday, Sept. 7. The sale will also be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday.
Items available for purchase will include tools, knick knacks, and Christmas and Halloween items. Ice cream and hot dogs will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on sale days.
Proceeds will benefit the continued restoration and upkeep of the church, which is in Madison Township, Columbia County.
Donations of sale items are being accepted. Clothing items cannot be accepted.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Bike race registration open
MILTON — Registration is now open for the Milton Harvest Festival’s annual 28-mile bike race, to be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Milton.
The course winds through an area east of Milton.
For individuals who register by Sept. 5, the cost to participate will be $25. Race-day registration will cost $38, with registration taking place from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Milton Borough Building, 2 Filbert St., Milton.
The first 120 registered riders will receive a T-shirt.
The race is organized by the Milton Rotary Club, with all proceeds benefitting the Milton Harvest Festival.
To pre-register for the race, contact Tina Lower at 570-412-4802. For more information about the course, contact Eric McDowell at 570-713-4884.
Garden Party to benefit museum
WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be the beneficiary of a Garden Party, to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the historic Culler Mansion, 855 Vallamont Drive, Williamsport.
The party will feature stringed music, hors d’oeuvres and tours of the house.
The house is the former home of the owners of the Culler Furniture Factory, which flourished during the lumber era and been refurbished under the direction of owner Neal Milligan.
Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple and may be obtained at the museum or online at our website www.tabermuseum.org.
There will be a number of auction items available, including a framed Severin Roesen print courtesy of the Goldleaf Frame Shoppe, a pair of gold earrings courtesy of Rick Mahonski, theater tickets to the Community Art League, and a glass creation by Deb Parsons.
For further information, contact the museum at 570-326.3326 or lchsmuseum@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.