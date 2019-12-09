High school wrestling
Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament
Saturday at Williamsport Area High School
Team Key:
Central Dauphin East, CD; Central Mountain, CM; Clearfield, Cl; Cocalico, Co; Daniel Boone, DB; East Stroudsburg North, ES; Halifax, Hx; Hazleton, Hz; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Line Mountain, LM; Miffliburg, Mf; Montoursville, Mt; Muncy, Mu; Palisades, Pa; Saucon Valley, Sa; Schuylkill Valley, SV; South Western, SW; St. Joseph’s Academy, SJ; Tri-Valley, TV; Titusville, T; Williamsport, W.
Team standings:
1, Saucon Valley, 259; 2, Central Mountain, 200; 3, Williamsport, 177; 4, Hazleton, 157; 5, Montoursville, 155; 6, South Western, 135; 7, Muncy, 132; 8, Clearfield, 125; 9, St. Joseph’s, 111; 10, Mifflinburg, 106.5; 11, Line Mountain, 97; 12, Daniel Boone, 95.5; 13, Titusville, 95; 14, Palisades, 91; 15, Hughesville, 80.5; 16, Jersey Shore, 69; 17, East Stroudsburg North, 55; 18, Cocalico, 46; 19, Tri-Valley, 43; 20, Central Dauphin East, 34; 21, Halifax, 33.5; 22, Schuylkill Valley, 26.5.
Championship quarterfinals106:
Lucas Bodnar, Hz, maj. dec. Brian Williams, SW, 15-4; Cael Nasdeo, W, pinned Evan Davis, Cl, 2:37; Gino Serafini, CM, pinned Brody Long, LM, 1:05; Branden Wentzel, Mt, pinned Ermal Duka, Sa, 1:39.
113:
Gavin Richard, DB, maj. dec. Cole Johnson, Mt, 14-5; Connor Nicholas, Sa, pinned Dillon Galkowski, Hx, 1:13; Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Johnny Corra, Hz, 12-7; Derek Keen, CM, pinned Eli Olshefskie, Hu, :45.
120:
Caiden Puderbach, Hu, pinned Zach Rodgers, T, 2:26; Edonel Riefenstahl, Sa, pinned Braylen Corter, CM, 5:00; Ashton Campbell, P, pinned Caleb Martz, SW, 1:34; Carter Weaver, W, maj. dec. Liam Goodrich, JS, 15-5.
126:
Gabe Gramly, Mf, pinned Jorven Rodriguez, Hz, 3:21; Taylor Weaver, CM, pinned Cael Markle, Sa, 4:55; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Broc Lutz, Mt, 1:27; Seth Donovan, T, maj. dec. Nolan Barr, Cl, 12-4.
132:
Chris Arciuolo, Sa, dec. Chris Torres, ES, 6-1; Troy Bingaman, Mf, dec. Beck Hutchison, Hz, 5-0; Jacob Blair, Mu, maj. dec. Canton Dolla, DB, 14-5; Carter Dawson, W, pinned Marcel McDaniels, CD, 1:28.
138:
Zack Witmer, SJ, pinned Oscar Zamudio, Hz, 2:26; Riley Bower, W, dec. Grant Swann, Co, 3-1, sv; Bryce Vollman, Mu, won by injury default Gary Deyarmin, SV; Jake Jones, Sa, dec. Clayton Reed, Mf, 5-1.
145:
Thomas Spirk, Sa, pinned Cody Rokavec, Mf, :56; JT Hogan, DB, pinned Kaden Falls, CM, 4:29; Ian Coller, LM, maj. dec. Joon DeNato, P, 15-5; Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Roman Marrone, W, 6-3.
152:
Caleb Dowling, SJ, tech. fall Bryce Carl, LM, 16-1, 3:10; Cameron Stevens, SW, pinned Ryan Stahl, Hx, 3:59; Wayne McIntyre, ES, maj. dec. Jarrod Rodgers, T, 9-0; Lane Porter, CM, pinned Dominic Sampsell, Mf, 2:41.
160:
Matt Arciuolo, Sa, tech. fall Damien Galentine, CM, 1803, 3:29; Ethan Baney, SW, dec. Christian Good, Mu, 7-6; Charles Everdale, Hz, maj. dec. Isaac Cory, Mt, 12-2; Keegan Rothrock, SJ, pinned Bryce Enders, Hx, 2:46.
170:
Tyler Stoltzfus, SJ, pinned Levi Nosko, T, 2:56; Cael Crebs, Mt, pinned Bryce Molinaro, Hz, 3:36; Mark McGonigal, Cl, dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 7-2; Dane Csencsits, Sa, dec. Ben Haubert, P, 5-2.
182:
Jake Marnell, Hz, pinned Andrew Okken, Co, 2:57; Jacob Scheib, TV, dec. Hayden Kavolick, Cl, 5-0; Nathan Hawkins, SW, pinned Cale King, LM, :28; Braydyn Lugardo, Sa, pinned Tristan Ditzler, Mu, 4:13.
195:
Seth Hunsinger, Hz, pinned Bobby Yovish, Sa, :24; Sebastian Titus, T, pinned Caleb Moser, Mt, 3:08; Nik Miller, CM, pinned Brett Zattoni, Cl, 2:39; Robert Utz, SW, pinned Colby McKibben, JS, :20.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mt, pinned Quintin Doane, Mf, 1:58; Oliver Billotte, Cl, pinned Nick Paredes, ES, 1:02; Charles Crews, W, dec. Caleb Burkhart, Hu, 6-3; Cael Hembury, Mu, dec. Gage Sutliff, CM, 10-6.
285:
Nick Warnke, Sa, dec. Kyle Williams, CD, 4-1; Cyrus McCarl, CM, pinned Jon Doran, Cl, 5:22; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, pinned Ethan Williamson, W, 3:27; Tommy Morris, SW, pinned Kyle Harris, ES, 4:26.
College sports
Wrestling
Penn State University
Saturday at GMU Open
Notes:
Four Penn State Nittany Lion true freshmen, competing unattached, wrestled at the GMU Patriot Open Saturday in Fairfax, Va. True freshman Carter Starocci claimed the 174-pound title with a win over a nationally ranked foe in the finals. Starocci went 4-0 with two pins to win his second open tournament title of the year, having already won the Clarion Open earlier this season. Starocci took on Army’s Ben Harvey in the finals and posted a 3-2 victory. Harvey entered the tournament ranked No. 12 nationally by InterMat. Starocci is 8-0 so far this season, competing unattached. Three other Nittany Lions wrestled at the event. Donovon Ball went 2-2 at 184, Keagan Carmenatty went 2-2 with a pin at 285. Eddie Smith also competed at 197.
Lycoming College
Saturday at Ohio Northern Invitational
Notes:
Senior 174-pounder Hadyn Swartwood and sophomore heavyweight Nick Winfield each reached their championship match to lead a group of nine Lycoming College wrestlers to place and help the team finish fourth at the Ohio Northern University Invitational at the King Horn Sports Center on Saturday. Freshmen 165-pounder Hunter O’Connor and 184-pounder Gable Crebs each finished fourth, freshmen 133-pounder Sam Hanley and 157-pounder Paul Santomarco finished sixth, freshman 125-pounder Garrett Lee took seventh and sophomore 141-pounder Darren Rich and senior 197-pounder Brody Keefe took eighth. Division II’s 19th-ranked Tiffin finished first with 200 points, while Ohio Northern (151) and Heidelberg (149.5) edged out the Warriors (126). The Warriors will get back on the mat on Dec. 16, when they host the Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals, which will kick off in Lamade Gym at 12 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Susquehanna 72, Juniata 53
Saturday at Juniata
Note:
Danny Frauenheiled led the River Hawks with 23 points.
Women’s basketball
Susquehanna 78, Juniata 69
Saturday at Juniata
Notes:
Junior captain Erin McQuillen poured in a season-best 22 points to lead Susquehanna to a road win in the first Landmark Conference game of the 2019-20 season. Susquehanna is (6-1, 1-0 LC) and beats Juniata is (2-5, 0-1) for its sixth win in a row.
Women’s basketball
Lycoming 64, Stevenson 60
Saturday at Stevenson
Notes:
Senior Akilah McFadden, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, became the 11th player in the history of the Lycoming College women’s basketball team to reach 1,000 career points, as she led the team with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, helping the Warriors ward off a late Stevenson rally to stay perfect in MAC Commonwealth play with a 64-60 win at Owings Mills Gymnasium on Saturday. McFadden reached the mark with her 11th of 14-first-half points, as she became the first player to reach the 1,000-point mark since Shelby Mueller did it during the 2018-19 season. Senior Morgan Mader added 17 points and three 3-pointers, as she became the ninth player in school history to hit 100 career 3-pointers with her last trifecta of the game.
Track and field
Susquehanna University
Saturday at River Hawk Opener
Notes:
Junior Sara Arbogast, a Selinsgrove High School grad, led the way for Susquehanna in the River Hawk Opener. Arbogast broke the school record for both the long jump and triple jump as well as helping the sprint medley relay team to a new school record. Arbogast claimed top honors in the long jump with a mark of 5.36 meters while also taking first in the triple jump with a jump of 11.62 meters, breaking the school record in both. She also helped the sprint medley relay team to a school record time of 4:26.39 alongside Kate Ross, Samantha Reed, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and first year Sarah Urban. As of Dec. 7, Arbogast is currently ranked No. 1 in the triple jump nationally for Division III and number three in the long jump. Reed alongside Arbogast qualified for the 60-meter finals with top times but decided not to run in the finals. Reed also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.42. College Football Playoff Rankings
Record
1. LSU 13-0 2. Ohio St. 13-0 3. Clemson 13-0 4. Oklahoma 12-1 5. Georgia 11-2 6. Oregon 11-2 7. Baylor 11-2 8. Wisconsin 10-3 9. Florida 10-2 10. Penn St. 10-2 11. Utah 11-2 12. Auburn 9-3 13. Alabama 10-2 14. Michigan 9-3 15. Notre Dame 10-2 16. Iowa 9-3 17. Memphis 12-1 18. Minnesota 10-2 19. Boise St. 12-1 20. Appalachian St. 12-1 21. Cincinnati 10-3 22. Southern Cal 8-4 23. Navy 9-2 24. Virginia 9-4 25. Oklahoma St. 8-4
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl (No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma) and Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson) on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans. National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168 Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212 N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 226 301 Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309 Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255 Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337 North W L T Pct PF PA x-Baltimore 11 2 0 .846 430 236 Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242 Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291 Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325 West W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281 Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366 Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261 L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284 Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310 N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296 Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270 Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249 Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232 Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229 Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321 L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262 Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay 20, Washington 15 Minnesota 20, Detroit 7 Atlanta 40, Carolina 20 San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46 Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19 Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35 Denver 38, Houston 24 N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21 Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17 L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10 Tennessee 42, Oakland 21 Kansas City 23, New England 16 Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17 L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 30 20 4 6 46 105 73 Florida 29 15 9 5 35 105 99 Buffalo 31 14 11 6 34 96 95 Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102 Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103 Tampa Bay 27 14 10 3 31 102 87 Ottawa 30 12 17 1 25 79 95 Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 31 22 4 5 49 115 88 N.Y. Islanders 28 19 7 2 40 81 68 Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85 Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81 Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82 N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91 Columbus 29 11 14 4 26 71 91 New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83 Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79 Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 87 82 Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76 Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98 Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92 Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75 Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93 Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93 Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91 Calgary 31 15 12 4 34 81 92 San Jose 32 15 15 2 32 88 111 Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90 Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2 Florida 5, San Jose 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0 Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m. Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m. Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 5 .762 — Philadelphia 17 7 .708 ½ Toronto 15 7 .682 1½ Brooklyn 13 10 .565 4 New York 4 19 .174 13 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 17 6 .739 — Orlando 11 11 .500 5½ Charlotte 9 16 .360 9 Washington 7 15 .318 9½ Atlanta 6 17 .261 11 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 20 3 .870 — Indiana 15 8 .652 5 Detroit 9 14 .391 11 Chicago 8 16 .333 12½ Cleveland 5 17 .227 14½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Dallas 16 7 .696 — Houston 15 7 .682 ½ San Antonio 9 14 .391 7 Memphis 6 16 .273 9½ New Orleans 6 17 .261 10 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 14 7 .667 — Utah 13 10 .565 2 Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 4½ Minnesota 10 12 .455 4½ Portland 9 15 .375 6½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 21 3 .875 — L.A. Clippers 17 7 .708 4 Phoenix 10 12 .455 10 Sacramento 9 13 .409 11 Golden State 5 19 .208 16
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 105, Denver 102 Atlanta 122, Charlotte 107 L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 119 Miami 110, Chicago 105, OT Philadelphia 110, Toronto 104 Sacramento 110, Dallas 106 Oklahoma City 108, Portland 96 L.A. Lakers 142, Minnesota 125
Monday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Denver at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. New York at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
