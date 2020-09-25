NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 3067; 2. Denny Hamlin, 3048; 3. Brad Keselowski, 3035; 4. Joey Logano, 3022; 5. Chase Elliott, 3021; 6. Martin Truex, 3016; 7. Alex Bowman, 3009; 8. Austin Dillon, 3005; 9. Aric Almirola, 3005; 10. Kyle Busch, 3004; 11. Clint Bowyer, 3004; 12. Kurt Busch, 3001.
Xfinity: 1. Chase Briscoe, 2050; 2. Austin Cindric, 2050; 3. Justin Allgaier, 2033; 4. Noah Gragson, 2025; 5. Brandon Jones, 2020; 6. Justin Haley, 2018; 7. Harrison Burton, 2014; 8. Ross Chastain, 2010; 9. Ryan Sieg, 2002; 10. Michael Annett, 2002; 11. Riley Herbst, 2001; 12. Brandon Brown, 2000.
Truck: 1. Brett Moffitt, 2068; 2. Sheldon Creed, 2060; 3. Zane Smith, 2057; 4. Grant Enfinger, 2056; 5. Tyler Ankrum, 2051; 6. Matt Crafton, 2045; 7. Ben Rhodes, 2038; 8. Austin Hill, 2034; 9. Christian Eckes, 2032; 10 . Todd Gilliland, 2026.
