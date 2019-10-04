Construction continues on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township
MILTON — A 6.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, continues. The project extends from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
Traffic is restricted to a single lane in both directions while the contractor upgrades guiderail, mills rumble strips and paints lines.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $4.8 million project.
Work is expected to be completed in early November.
Culver holding satellite office outreach
DORNSIFE — Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) announced her plans to hold satellite office outreach hours in October. Culver will hold office hours 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Little Mahanoy Township Building on State Road in Dornsife.
“Satellite office hours are a way for constituents to have one on one interaction with me in the convenience of their home community,” said Culver. “I am thankful to Little Mahanoy Township for their collaboration and for helping us offer evening hours to best meet the needs of their municipality.”
For more information about these office hours, or any other state-related issue, contact Culver’s district office in Sunbury located at 106 Arch St., by calling 570-286-5885, or toll-free at 800-924-9060. Information can also be found online at LyndaCulver.com or Facebook.com/RepCulver.
After-hour mammogramsLEWISBURG — The Thyra M. Humpreys Center for Breast Health of Evangelical Community Hospital will be offering after-hour mammograms Oct. 17 and Oct. 22.
The screening times are being offered to make it more convenient for women to receive their mammograms. All women age 40 and over who are due for a mammogram are encouraged to take advantage of the screening.
To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call 570-522-4200.
CBD presentationMILTON — Shannon Davis will present a free program “Elevate Your Health and Life with CBD” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton.
RSVP at 610-476-5030.
