WILLIAMPSORT – Visitor restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic are helping protect patients at UPMC hospitals, but it also makes it more challenging for patients to communicate with their family, friends, and spiritual leaders.
Thanks to generous community donations, chaplains at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region are now able to help patients connect using iPads and virtual calls.
“It’s amazing how something as simple as connecting a patient with their family members or clergy through a video call can help improve their mood and condition,” said Sister Gabrielle Nguyen, chaplain, Sisters of Christian Charity and UPMC. “A visit to a hospital may have moments of strain and worry, especially during times of crisis. Our team is here to help patients through faith, and providing hope and comfort enriching the healing process. The technology is easy to use and allows us to connect patients with loved ones and spiritual leaders to meet face-to-face whether they’re right down the street or across the country.”
Six chaplains have the iPads and are offering their support to patients across the Susquehanna region of UPMC. UPMC chaplains, just like other care providers, are by the bedside offering spiritual and emotional support to patients, which is a unique part of UPMC Susquehanna’s faith-based approach to caring for the whole person – physically, mentally, and spiritually. Although this service came about to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will continue long-term.
“A patient’s support network – family, friends, and spiritual leaders – play an essential role in helping patients recover from illnesses and procedures,” said Rev. John Charnock, director, Mission Integration and Ethics, Pastoral Care and Volunteer Services, UPMC Susquehanna. “It can be a detriment to the patient when they lack that support or feel alone. We’re grateful for the generosity of our donors and community for providing us with these great tools.”
Interfaith chaplains offer support services across the health system ranging from simply being a listening ear during difficult times to practical help and comfort in time of grief or crisis. For more information, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org.
