“For now we see in the mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, then I shall understand completely, even as I have been completely understood.” (I Corinthians 13:12)
In his book “The Road Less Traveled” psychiatrist Scott Peck writes about the four stages in spiritual growth that he sees. The highest stage he calls the Mystical Stage.
And he also writes about Jesus walking alone to Jerusalem ahead of his disciples, who do not really understand him and what he is about. He has told them that he is going to Jerusalem to be killed. But we tend not accept things that do not fulfill our expectations or desires. And the disciples probably wanted to believe that Jesus was going to Jerusalem to claim his kingdom, in which they hoped to share his glory. But Peck uses this journey to make the point that the further we go in spiritual growth, the fewer people will understand us. So we may feel more alone. Yet our consolation is that we will be closer to God.
When I first read this, I did feel that fewer people understood me, even less when I tried to convey the mystical insights I had been reading. Yet at that time I did not understand what it was like to feel closer to God. But I do not feel alone now. And Jesus was not alone. His heavenly Father was with him in his very being, for they were one. A person can feel alone when they feel misunderstood. But one of God’s great gifts is prayer. When we pray, God listens and understands us completely. And he also accepts and loves us completely. We get it all from God, who loves us unconditionally.
But we may want people to understand us too. I believe that my wife, who is in heaven, understands me completely now. If she ever had any doubts that I loved her totally from the first moment she revealed now much she loved me, she now knows that I loved her completely every second after that, and still love her like that today and will forever. I am so glad that she knows that. Some believe that people in heaven no longer know what is happening on earth, because that could make them sad. But the greatest sorrow comes from not being able to see those we love anymore. That sorrow is so great that we have special word to express it, “grief.” But I have not suffered as much from grief as too many do. I always have her in my heart, loving her all the time and everywhere. I know that she is better off in heaven than here. I always wanted what was best for her. That is true love.
It has also been a great help that I have people here on earth that understand and accept and love me as I am. They do not understand me completely, which is impossible in this life. I can not even understand myself completely, for I can only see dimly my own face in the mirror. But the more I love like God, the more I can see his face in me and others. Walt Whitman writes, “In the faces of men and women I see God, and in my own face in the glass.” This makes me feel closer to God and others. So I am not lonely, for I have a heart full of people I love like God does.
