PPL awards grant to children's museum

BLOOMSBURG — PPL has awarded the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum $50,000 for improvements in ADA accessibility, exhibits, and building infrastructure.
The funds will be used to enhance visitor and workplace accessibility through the addition of an entrance ramp and ADA compliant workstations and check-in desk.
A rotating exhibit space is planned in the first room of the Museum. This space provided a secure and controlled environment which allows the Museum to obtain on-loan exhibits from other institutions and individuals.
The funds will also improve the building’s HVAC system to increase efficiency and comfort of visitors.
The children’s museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of people in the 10-county region by fostering a lifelong love of learning through interactive programs and exhibits that bring out the imagination in every child and the child in every visitor. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.
