BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Fair Association Board of Directors held a press event Wednesday documenting a plethora of exciting happenings that will be taking place Sept. 20 (Fair Preview Day) through Sept. 28 at the fairgrounds.
Representatives from the Columbia County Commissioners, Geisinger, Weis Markets, Bloomsburg University and various media outlets converged upon the Industrial Exhibits Building on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds..
Bloomsburg Fair Association President Paul Reichart noted with the variety of moving parts that goes into the fair each year.
It was announced that Geisinger’s and Weis Markets’ respective presence at this year’s event as major sponsors, with Weis sponsoring the grandstand area of the fair and Geisinger having numerous irons in the fire at the event.
“Each day of the fair, Geisinger is providing free flu shots to everyone 19 years and older, free blood pressure screenings, a private breastfeeding room with a cleaning station, giveaway items and more in the Arts and Crafts Building,” said Carmela Carr, wellness associate and representative of Geisinger at the press luncheon. “Be sure to stop by the livestock buildings. Geisinger’s new solar powered Mobile Health Services bus will be on display all week at the fair.”
The vehicle will be used as a respite and hydration station for tired and/or overheated fair-goers.
On top of that, Geisinger will be debuting four new mascots at the fair. Two of the mascots, “Mighty Murray” and “Courageous Cassie” made their presence known at the event Wednesday.
Brian Wawroski, superintendent of the grandstand, gave a special thanks to Weis for their sponsorship and noted the numerous high-profile music events happening this year including popular rock artists Rival Sons on Friday, Sept. 20; Amy Grant on Sunday, Sept. 22; The Oak Ridge Boys on Monday, Sept. 23; Cheap Trick on Tuesday, Sept. 24; Old Dominion on Thursday, Sept. 26; Foreigner on Friday, Sept. 27 and closing the week out with Toby Keith on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Weis Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin said Weis believes in being part of events like the Bloomsburg Fair.
“Weis is sponsoring the grandstand and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Curtin.
Jeff B. Giger, superintendent of livestock, detailed the different types of animals that will be on display at the fair, including Dexter cows from Ireland and three different types of draft horses.
Giger introduced “Thor the Sheep,” who could be heard throughout the festivities and will be featured at the fair. Thor is a Jacob Sheep owned by Samantha Milheim, of Milheim Menagerie Farm in Berwick. The sheep was displayed by Milheim’s 9 year-old son Ryan, who was quick to note he works with the sheep all the time.
Superintendent of agriculture Brian Campbell was excited about numerous aspects of this year’s festivities and said there would be wine vendors providing education on grapes and crushing.
“There will be grape juice for the kids and grape stomping contests will be held all week,” said Campbell.
“Agriculture is and will always be a huge part of the fair,” said Randy Karshchner, who heads the poultry, rabbits and school exhibits portion of the fair.
The inaugural “Bloomsburg Fair Queen” was also introduced. Nicolette Cusate, 18, of Danville, is a recent graduate of Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and is attending Penn State Behrend, in Erie.
For the third year, a high school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) competition will take place. Prize money will be presented to the top three schools — $10,000 to first place, $5,000 to second place and $2,500 to third place — all to be used for the respective schools’ STEM programs.
