SELINSGROVE — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) is planning upcoming professional meetings and activities to promote literacy. A meeting to address Mindfulness will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Degenstein Campus Center at Susquehanna University.
All meetings are free of charge. A $5 donation is requested to process non-members Act 48 credits.
KSLA SV welcomes new members to the organization. PDE Teacher Evaluation requires all PA teachers to demonstrate “participation in a professional community” and “growing and developing professionally.”
Educators are reminded Act 48 credit will be provided and to bring their PDE number to the meeting. Each attendee will also receive a letter of commendation. A membership fee of $35 provides membership in both the KSLA SV and the Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA).
KSLA SV sponsors a raffle basket for the KSLA conference in October. Members are asked to bring cash donations, gift cards to Walmart, Target or Amazon, or school supplies to fill the basket.
A wrapping party for the books will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Pius X Church, Selinsgrove.
For more information, visit www.kslasusquehannavalley.weebly.com.
