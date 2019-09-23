SELINSGROVE — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) is planning upcoming professional meetings and activities to promote literacy.

A meeting to address Mindfulness will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Degenstein Campus Center at Susquehanna University.

All meetings are free of charge. A $5 donation is requested to process non-members Act 48 credits.

KSLA SV welcomes new members to the organization. PDE Teacher Evaluation requires all PA teachers to demonstrate “participation in a professional community” and “growing and developing professionally.”

Educators are reminded Act 48 credit will be provided and to bring their PDE number to the meeting. Each attendee will also receive a letter of commendation. A membership fee of $35 provides membership in both the KSLA SV and the Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA).

KSLA SV sponsors a raffle basket for the KSLA conference in October. Members are asked to bring cash donations, gift cards to Walmart, Target or Amazon, or school supplies to fill the basket.

A wrapping party for the books will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Pius X Church, Selinsgrove.

For more information, visit www.kslasusquehannavalley.weebly.com.