Actress Angela Lansbury is 94. Actor Peter Bowles is 83. Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 82. Actor Barry Corbin is 79. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 78. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76. Actress Suzanne Somers is 73. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 72. Producer-director David Zucker is 72. Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 71. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 68. Actor Morgan Stevens is 68. Actress Martha Smith is 67. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 63. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 61. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 60. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 59. Actor Randy Vasquez is 58. Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 57. Actor Christian Stolte is 57. Actor Todd Stashwick is 51. Actress Terri J. Vaughn is 50. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 50. Rapper B-Rock (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 48. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 48. Actor Paul Sparks is 48. Actress Kellie Martin is 44. Singer John Mayer is 42. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 39.
