LEWISBURG — State Rep. David Rowe (R-85) announced he is seeking re-election as a Representative in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
“I am honored and privileged to represent the people of Snyder and Union counties,” said Rowe. “I am running for re-election to continue fighting for our central Pennsylvania values. In Harrisburg, I will continue advocating for policies that foster greater economic growth, create more family-sustaining jobs, lower our taxes, encourage a robust farming community, strengthen families, and reduce burdensome regulation on small businesses.”
In August, Rowe easily won a special election to fill the seat previously held by Fred Keller, who is now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rowe has earned the full endorsement of Congressman Keller (PA-12):
“I fully endorse David Rowe and his re-election as State Representative,” Keller said. “David is doing an outstanding job representing the values of Snyder and Union counties in Harrisburg. I’m proud to support his re-election and the work he is doing as our representative.”
Rowe currently serves on five legislative committees: Finance, Aging and Older Adult Services, Children and Youth, Game and Fisheries and, Local Government.
Rowe lives in East Buffalo Township, Union County. For the past nine years, Rowe has been the owner and operator of LBG Fitness Inc. (CrossFit Lewisburg) and employs six local residents. He attended National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan after two years of Christian missionary work as an educator in Southeast Asia.
Rowe is a former staff member of the Pennsylvania Family Council and attends New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church.
Prior to his election to the legislature, Rowe served as vice chairman of the East Buffalo Board of Supervisors, secretary of the Union County Republican Committee; a member of the Capital Campaign Council of Evangelical Community Hospital, a director of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services board and a commissioner of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
