HARRISBURG — Pa. Department of Health data showed 625 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Locally, four cases were added in Northumberland County and one in Lycoming.
Cases in Union (56), Snyder (39), Montour (50) and Columbia (346) counties remained level.
Cases by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County (Sunbury 65, Milton 25, Shamokin 14, Northumberland 13, Mount Carmel 10, Muncy area 8, Watsontown 7, Herndon 7, Coal Township 5, Dalmatia 5)
• Lycoming County (Jersey Shore 98, Williamsport 29, Muncy area 8, South Williamsport 6)
• Union County (Lewisburg 29, Mifflinburg 10, Winfield 6)
• Montour County (Danville 29)
• Snyder County (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7, Winfield 6)
• Columbia County (Berwick 175, Bloomsburg 78, Orangeville 45, Catawissa 12, Mifflinville 7, Benton 7, Millville 6)
There are 5,373 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 108 new deaths. On additional death was reported in Lycoming County, where the death total is 16. Columbia (31), Northumberland (3), Snyder (1) and Union (1) remained level.
There are 70,042 cases statewide with 357,804 negative tests.
In local long-term and nursing facilities, no change in number of facilities has been reported. Three facilities in Lycoming County, two in Union and one in Northumberland County reportedly has cases of COVID-19. In Union and Northumberland counties, the case count is reportedly less than five.
