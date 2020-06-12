Pennsylvania College of Technology
WILLIAMSPORT — Victoria Hurwitz has been named director of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s physical therapist assistant program.
Hurwitz, a licensed physical therapist, also holds certification as a Women’s Health Clinical Specialist, and for the past five years, she was a pelvic health physical therapist for UPMC Williamsport.
She had served as a part-time faculty member for the college’s physical therapist assistant program since January 2019.
Hurwitz holds Doctor of Physical Therapy and Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees from the University of Miami, and she completed a Women’s Health Residency through the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education at Women’s Health Physical Therapy in Richmond, Va.
She is secretary for the Montoursville Kiwanis Club and a team manager for Montoursville American Youth Soccer Organization.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification.
UPMC Williamsport is one of only eight hospitals in Pennsylvania to earn this certification.
To obtain this certification, UPMC Williamsport underwent an on-site review during which Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards as well as with hip and knee replacement specific requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Brian Kaderli, M.D., as a new assistant director of the Williamsport Family Medicine Residency.
Kaderli completed his Doctor of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and his medical residency at Mountain Area Health Education Center Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Hendersonville, N.C.
Kaderli joins Drs. Elizabeth Anderson, John Boll, Timothy Heilmann, William Keenan, Dana Kirschner, Glenn Klucka, Luan Pham, Janice Schifferli and Jeffrey Verzella, and Nicole Miele-Knarr, LCSW.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are: Rachel Carr, certified physician assistant, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Holly Kifer, certified nurse midwife, OB/GYN of Evangelical; Kaity McCaffery, certified physician assistant, Hospitalist Group, Evangelical Community Hospital; Brian Nungesser, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical; Ashlynn Rice, certified physician assistant, Nocturnist/General Surgery, Evangelical Community Hospital; John Stoltzfus, certified physician assistant, Family Medicine of Evangelical – Mifflinburg.
Villager Realty
DANVILLE — Timothy S. Karr, president and CEO of Villager Realty, recently announced the real estate company’s Agent of the Quarter and Hero of the Quarter Awards for the first quarter of 2020.
Tiffany Price, of the Danville office, was named Agent of the Quarter.
The other nominees were Jessica Herman of Northumberland and Sabra Karr of Lewisburg.
June Campbell, from the Northumberland office was selected to receive the company Hero of the Quarter Award.
Also nominated for the Hero award was Trish Ruth of Danville and Rosemary Kling of Lewisburg.
