LEWISBURG — The SHARE Housing program is now available in Union and Snyder counties.
SHARE stands for Shared Housing and Resource Exchange. This housing model offers homeowners additional income and support within their home while providing home seekers another option to meet housing needs.
The SHARE program is open to singles, families, older adults, person with disabilities, veterans, working professionals, college students, individuals at risk of homelessness, single parents or people simply wishing to share their lives and home with others.
Home seekers benefit by gaining housing, having a private bedroom and paying affordable rent. Agreements can be for rent, resources or a combination of both.
Like with any program, there are a few guidelines. All applicants must be over the age of 18 and when a match is found at least one individual must be over the age of 60. A homeowner must live in Union or Snyder County, have an additional bedroom, and cannot charge rent that is more than 30% of a home-seekers income. Utility costs are included in the rental fee.
Home seekers must be willing to live in Union or Snyder County. This is not emergency housing.
A professional SHARE housing counselor screens and matches candidates with similar interests and preferences. The counselor assists with intakes, obtains reference and background checks, completes applications and agreements, facilitates matches and trials, and provides ongoing support.
For more information on the program, contact the SHARE Housing Counselor Dea Schader at 570-524-2100.
