The weekend ahead:
Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Location: Talladega, Ala.
Race distance: 500 miles
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox.
Last year: Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney won the track’s Cup races.
Last race: Denny Hamlin claimed his third win of the season, at Homestead.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles)
Location: Talladega, Ala.
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Tyler Reddick claimed the victory.
Last race: Harrison Burton and Chase Briscoe claimed victories during the doubleheader weekend, in Homestead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.