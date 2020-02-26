MILTON — Answering a need expressed by its members, Pinpoint Federal Credit Union is partnering with a local financial services representative to offer financial planning to those served by the credit union.
Brooks Stahlnecker, president of The Stahlnecker Group, of Milton, said he was approached this past summer by credit union President and CEO Brenda Raker about assisting the credit union in launching a full-service financial planning program.
While he still operates his own firm, Stahlnecker is also the program coordinator for Pinpoint Financial Solutions.
He works hand-in-hand with Shawn Hays, a marketing specialist and registered representative who joined the credit union at the beginning of the year.
Among the services the two can advise credit union members on are individual retirement accounts (IRAs), 529 plans and life insurance products.
Hays noted that a 529 plan is a college savings plan, which carries some tax benefits with it.
Raker said the credit union has been looking to add a financial solutions arm for a number of years.
“We’ve had a business relationship for many years (with Stahlnecker),” she said. “We decided he was the right fit for this endeavor... Members have been asking for this service.”
“(Stahlnecker and I) are both here to meet with members,” Hays said. “We specialize in different types of investments.”
When first meeting with credit union members interested in exploring various investment options, Hays said the focus is on “fact finding.”
In fact finding, she said a look at the members’ current financial position is examined.
“From there, we will propose a plan,” Hays said. “We want to help them meet their goals in the most effective way. We take pride in doing the right thing for our members.
“Our meetings are no cost and no obligation.”
Some members who approach the credit union for financial planning advice already know what their needs are. In other cases, Hays said she meets with members who have been “caught off guard with a life-changing event.”
Raker noted that the credit union was founded in 1956. Membership is open to anyone who is an employee of or has a child or grandchild enrolled in the Warrior Run, Milton, Line Mountain, Shikellamy and Lewisburg area school districts.
She said there are “close to 100 other options” which allow someone to become a member.
“For a smaller-size credit union, we offer a lot of services,” Raker said. “We continue to add services. We listen to our members.”
In addition to help members determine if an IRA, 401K or a variety of other options are right for them, Hays said Pinpoint Financial Solutions also assist with life insurance planning.
“Life insurance is very important,” she said. “It’s for the loved ones we leave behind. We have a lot of choices available.”
Often times, Hays said individuals will carry life insurance plans through their employer. However, if they move on to another job that policy does not carry over.
“(Life insurance) is something you want to invest in throughout your life,” Hays said. “Your life insurance needs change throughout your lifetime.”
She said Pinpoint Investment Solutions can walk credit union members through selecting the best insurance policy to fit their needs.
“The younger you are, the healthier you are, the less (life insurance) costs,” Hays said.
Both Raker and Hays said they’ve been impressed with the number of credit union members who have expressed an interest in Pinpoint Financial Solutions since the program was unveiled at the beginning of the year.
“I’m excited about this,” Raker said. “The members are really engaged and excited about the program. They trust us.”
Hays is also enjoying her new position with the credit union.
“I find it to be pretty exciting to start the program from the ground up,” she said. “It certainly makes me feel good to see (credit union members) happy and meeting their goals.”
As a part of Pinpoint Financial Solutions, Hays and Stahlnecker will be offering financial workshops for members. “Lunch and learn” workshops are also presented to employers which are credit union members.
A recent workshop discussed 401Ks, IRAs, the best way to navigate the stock market during volatile times and making sure you have enough retirement income.
“I would like to work with the school districts and do some financial literacy with the students,” Stahlnecker said. “They need to learn the basics of financing.”
Pinpoint Federal Credit Union has 11 employees. In addition to its main branch at 603 Center St., Milton, the credit union also operates a branch at McCann School of Business and Technology in Lewisburg.
Raker said additional news about the credit union’s Milton branch will be announced in the near future.
“We are planning an expansion of our main office, in the Milton area,” she said.
For more information on Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, or Pinpoint Investment Solutions, call the credit union at 570-742-3903 or visit www.pinpointfcu.org.
