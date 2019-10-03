PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three apparently unrelated shootings in Philadelphia have left a man dead and five other people wounded.
City police say the shootings occurred within 90 minutes.
The first happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when at least 10 bullets were fired in a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead and another wounded.
Another man was shot about an hour later, leaving him hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
The final shooting occurred just before midnight, when three more people were shot and wounded. They all are hospitalized in stable condition.
Motives for all three shootings remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Four guns were recovered overall from the three shootings, including three semiautomatic weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.