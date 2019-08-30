Milton Public Library 541 Broadway, Milton 570-742-7111; www.miltonpalibrary.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
• Songs and Story with Nancy, 18 months to age 3 will resume at 10:30 a.m. in September.
• Board meetings, 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
———
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library 20 Church St., McEwensville 570-538-1381; www.montgomeryhouselibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
• Gadget help, noon Saturdays.
• Toddler Storytime, 6 p.m. Mondays at Wash Tubs Laundry, Watsontown.
• Game Night, 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
• Book Club, 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
• Books for Babies, 11 a.m. Tuesday.
• Board of directors meetings, 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
• Friends of the Library Book Sale, Main Street, Turbotville, Saturday.
• Labor Day holiday: Library closes at noon Saturday, and will be closed Monday.
———
Degenstein Community Library 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury 17801 www.degensteinlibrary.org Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (September through June) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (July-August) Saturdays
• Chair aerobics class, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
• Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. Fridays.
• Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, music, movement and rhymes for babies to 3-year-olds.
• Preschool Story Times, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 4 and 25.
• Pokemon Card Club, 4 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
• Ewe and I Knitting Club, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5, 19 and 26.
• Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
• Junior Builders Crew, 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and 25.
• Mother Goose on the Loose for Babies to 3 year olds, 2 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26.
• Fifth Street Food Fest, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
• Jammin’ with Ben, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
• The Reading Nomads, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
• Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. For age 3 to 5.
• STEM Explores, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
• Gamer’s Club, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. For ages 8 to 15.
• Susquehanna Garden Club plant sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
• Tween/Teen Book Club, 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
• Sci-Fi Movie Night, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
• Degen Detectives, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. A forensics group for children age 8 and over.
Herr Memorial Library 500 Market St., Mifflinburg 570-966-0831; www.herrlibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Fridays, Sundays
• Special Stitches Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday.
• Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
• Thursday’s Threads Cross-Stitch Class, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Game On for Teens, 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
• Evening Cross-Stitch Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Closed for Labor Day, Monday.
• Baby Discover, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18 and 25.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
• Intro to Google Sheets, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
———
West End Library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton 570-922-4773; www.westendlibrary.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Summer hours: July 6 through Sept. 7: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Sundays
• Discover, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For children through age 5.
• Kids Can Do It, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Live Your Best Life: A Free Program to Help You Manage Your Health Conditions, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
• My Plate, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 today and Friday, Sept. 13 and 27.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. today, and Fridays, Sept. 6 and 20.
• Closed for Labor Day, Monday.
• Beginner Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.
• West End Readers, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
• LEGOs, Blocks and Other Fun Toys, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
• Robotics Club for Kids, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
• Intro to Google Sheets, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.
• Comic Book Open House featuring comic artist Mark McKenna, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
———
The Public Library For Union County 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg 570-523-1172; www.publibuc.org Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays
• Knitting, 10:30 a.m. Mondays.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler Discover, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Astronaut Camp, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Zen meditation, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Led by Ed Oberholtzer.
• RU Curious, 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Sensory Night for Kids, 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Beginning American Sign Language, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 12.
• Closed for Labor Day, Monday.
• Creative Writing Group, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Beginning ASL I, 5:30 p.m. Thursday. For children in kindergarten through third grade.
• Beginning ASL II, 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Thursday, Sept. 19. For children in fourth grade and above.
• Pennsylvania German Pow Wow, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
• Make a 3D Bookmark, 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
• ‘80s Movie Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Civil War Cider, 606 Market St., Lewisburg.
• Intro to Google Sheets, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
• Lego Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
• Master Gardener: Landscaping for Restoration and Recreation, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Presented by Brian Auman.
• Sensory Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
