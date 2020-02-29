LEWISBURG — A Contra Dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
Bob Nicholson will serve as caller to the music of Unbowed.
All dances will be taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience is necessary.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
