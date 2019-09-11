ALLENTOWN — As part of its annual meeting and convention, the Federal Bar Association (FBA) recently honored Col. Bob DeSousa with the Earl W. Kintner Award for Distinguished Service.
DeSousa currently serves as Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-Pa.) state director and as a judge advocate general in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Toomey offered the following statement:
“Bob is a patriot who has dedicated his life to serving his community, commonwealth, and nation. Over the course of his distinguished legal career, Bob has served with integrity as Pennsylvania’s inspector general, an assistant U.S. attorney, and as a judge advocate general in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star following his deployment to Iraq. Additionally, Bob has extensive private practice experience and has ably guided my state offices for the past eight years, serving as my state director. The FBA’s Kintner Award is an incredible honor that Bob has surely earned. Kris and I offer our congratulations to Bob on this great achievement.”
The Earl W. Kintner Award for Distinguished Service is the highest award given by the Federal Bar Association and is presented as “a lifetime contribution award to an FBA member who has displayed long-term outstanding achievement, distinguished leadership, and participation in the activities of the association’s chapters, sections, and divisions throughout the nation over a career of service.”
DeSousa is a graduate of Bucknell University and The Dickinson School of Law. For over 25 years, DeSousa has been a member of the FBA. From 2012 to 2013, he served as the organization’s national president. After his tenure as president, DeSousa led the FBA’s Veterans and Military Law Section and the Federal Career Service Division. He also is a Charter Sustaining Life Fellow of the Foundation of the Federal Bar Association, the FBA’s charitable arm.
