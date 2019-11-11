LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council is having a reorganizational meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at American Legion Post 185, Lewisburg.
The purpose of this meeting is to bring community members together to assist local veterans in need.
If you are a veteran or would like to honor a veteran by volunteering, call Chris Brady at 570-742-9671.
