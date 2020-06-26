NASCAR point standings:
Cup
1. Kevin Harvick, 490; 2. Joey Logano, 467; 3. Ryan Blaney, 465; 4. Chase Elliott, 458; 5. Brad Keselowski, 441; 6. Denny Hamlin, 428; 7. Martin Truex, 424; 8. Alex Bowman, 419; 9. Kyle Busch, 378; 10. Kurt Busch, 369; 11. Jimmie Johnson, 353; 12. Aric Almirola, 337; 13. Clint Bowyer, 328; 14. William Byron, 319; 15. Matt DiBenedetto, 312; 16. Tyler Reddick, 306.
Xfinity
1. Noah Gragson, 469; 2. Chase Briscoe, 454; 3. Austin Cindric, 426; 4. Ross Chastain, 422; 5. Harrison Burton, 399; 6. Justin Haley, 385; 7. Brandon Jones, 375; 8. Justin Allgaier, 337; 9. Michael Annett, 296; 10. Ryan Sieg, 274; 11. Riley Herbst, 257; 12. Brandon Brown, 250.
Truck
1. Austin Hill, 209; 2. Christian Eckes, 165; 3. Grant Enfinger, 161; 4. Ben Rhodes, 161; 5. Todd Gilliland, 148; 6. Zane Smith, 147; 7. Johnny Sauter, 140; 8. Brett Moffitt, 137; 9. Sheldon Creed, 135; 10. Tyler Ankrum, 133.
