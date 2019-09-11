Oh my! I just reminded Miss Donna Bridge (founder, Kingdom Kidz) that she needed to send our article to The Standard-Journal. Do you know how time has been flying? We presented nine vacation Bible school programs since the last article and were doing other programs every weekend.
Then we took two weeks off to get refreshed and started again the day after Labor Day. Time just got away from me! Stepping away from the office certainly has been a change. Miss Lisa (Derr), our general manager, has the team traveling everywhere. So, I guess you know where I am most days and weekends — with the team! And when I was at the Puppet Home, I needed to rest!
Well, let me tell you that though the leaves will soon be falling off the trees, we will be rolling down the highway to present a multitude of programs. And while that is happening, we are getting the Puppet Home ready for the spring of 2020 when our doors will open to area schools for field trips. Oh the walls and halls will be busy with active hands and minds creating their own puppets and watching our team present a program. I can’t wait to see who will be coming!
And to keep things interesting, we are preparing our Christmas program for the season. Phone calls and emails are coming fast and furious. Christmas will be here before you know it and I will be singing, “Silent Night” or some other Christmas carol! With all of this happening, Miss Donna and Miss Lisa are brainstorming and writing an anti-bullying program, “I’ll have the Courage to Standup, Someday!” which is exciting. I’ve heard some of the songs and what they are planning. I can’t wait to see and hear the finished program. Believe me! You won’t want to miss it!
Did I mention that we are having an open house at the Puppet Home on Oct. 22? Mark your calendar so you can attend. We have several surprises lined up that you won’t want to miss! The doors will open at 4 p.m. and stay open until 7. It won’t cost a thing for you to come and see what we are doing! I may even get to hold the ribbon which will be cut and see my friend, Jeff Shaffer, from the Central PA Chamber of Commerce. And speaking of what we are doing. Please pass the word that Miss Lisa and Miss Donna will be hitting the road with a power point presentation about Kingdom Kidz. So many people ask lots of questions about what we do that these ladies decided to put together some pictures and facts to present to churches, service organizations and other groups that would like to learn about Kingdom Kidz. So give Miss Lisa a call and get on the schedule.
And do you know how many times I hear, “that program wasn’t just for the children”? In fact, this morning at Mountain Presbyterian Church (Sunbury), Miss Donna had several people approach her and say, “that was an inspiration,” “we all needed to hear that,” and “thank you for coming today because I got recharged.” Who would have thought that my friends and the team could inspire adults, as well as, children to serve Jesus? Well, I’m not ready to retire when I hear things like this. And the educational programs we did this summer for public venues brought positive remarks about what the audience was learning! All ages! That’s amazing! And all because of my friends — the team, the puppets, the props, and the songs! Way to go team!
So I hope to see you at our upcoming programs soon. Check out the schedule on our website or Facebook page. Miss Donna (Bridge) posts something every day!
For information about Kingdom Kidz Inc. and their nonprofit organization, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
