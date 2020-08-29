WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½ Indiana 5 9 .357 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5 Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½ New York 2 12 .143 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½ Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1 Minnesota 9 4 .692 2 Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½ Dallas 5 10 .333 7

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, late Los Angeles at Connecticut, late Washington at Phoenix, late

Saturday’s Games

New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired OF Jarrod Dyson from Pittsburgh for future considerations. Designated OF Nicky Delmonico for assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez and C Zack Collins to training site. Activated INF Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Tyler Zuber from the bereavement list. NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jordy Mercer to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Placed OF Aaron Judge on 10-day IL. Appointed OF Estevan Florial as 29th man. Released LHP Luis Avilan. SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach. Optioned RHP Sean Reid Foley to alternate training site.< National League CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Gavin Lux to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Sterling Sharp to Washington Nationals. NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Patrick Mazelka from alternate training site. Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Jarrod Dyson to Chicago White Sox. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Alexander to alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.< FOOTBALL BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Brian Allen.< SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League SKYVIEW FC — Signed M Jennifer Cudjoe to multi-year contract. ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Emily van Egmond to West Ham United.< USL SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired F Miguel Berry on loan from Columbus Crew.

