WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½ Indiana 5 9 .357 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5 Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½ New York 2 12 .143 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½ Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1 Minnesota 9 4 .692 2 Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½ Dallas 5 10 .333 7
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, late Los Angeles at Connecticut, late Washington at Phoenix, late
Saturday’s Games
New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.