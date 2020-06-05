NASCAR point standings:
Cup
1. Kevin Harvick, 370; 2. Joey Logano, 346; 3. Chase Elliott, 325; 4. Brad Keselowski, 315; 5. Alex Bowman, 289; 6. Martin Truex, 280; 7. Denny Hamlin, 276; 8. Ryan Blaney, 274; 9. Kyle Busch, 253; 10. Kurt Busch, 253; 11. Aric Almirola, 240; 12. Clint Bowyer, 232; 13. Matt DiBenedetto, 230; 14. Erik Jones, 228; 15. Jimmie Johnson, 223; 16. Austin Dillon, 221.
Xfinity
1. Chase Briscoe, 300; 2. Noah Gragson, 291; 3. Harrison Burton, 274; 4. Justin Allgaier, 256; 5. Ross Chastain, 248; 6. Austin Cindric, 244; 7. Brandon Jones, 229; 8. Justin Haley, 221; 10. Riley Herbst, 177; 11. Daniel Hemric, 176; 12. Brandon Brown, 174.
Truck
1. Austin Hill, 120; 2. Johnny Sauter, 103; 3. Zane Smith, 103; 4. Ben Rhodes, 99; 5. Brett Moffitt, 98; 6. Sheldon Creed, 90; 7. Grant Enfinger, 81; 8. Christian Eckes, 78; 9. Tyler Ankrum, 76; 10. Codie Rohrbaugh, 72.
