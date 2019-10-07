WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College’s English department will welcome Suzanne Farrell Smith for a reading of her first memoir, “The Memory Sessions,” to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall.
In “The Memory Sessions,” Smith explores the absence of her memory for the first 12 years of her life, save for two events: Her father being killed by a drunk driver when she was 6, and a fire destroying her house when she was 8. She attempts to rediscover her lost memories through therapy, exercises, and extensive research, all the while confronting the two most harrowing events of her childhood.
In addition to her new memoir, Smith also wrote “The Writing Shop,” a book that explores the key elements of a writing workshop. Her creative nonfiction, critical essays, poetry, and fiction have appeared in such journals as Brevity, Kenyon Review, Post Road, River Teeth, and PANK. Her work has also been published in several anthologies, including “Selected Memories,” “Oh, Baby!,” and “Community Health Narratives.” She teaches at the Westport Writers’ Workshop and lives in Connecticut with her husband and three children.
“Suzanne herself has a summery, embracing persona, and I know she will fully endear herself to her Williamsport audience,” added Feinstein.
Smith will be brought to campus as part of The Himes/Sweeney Visiting Scholar in Creative Writing series, endowed by Diane Sweeney ’60 and her husband John Sweeney in 2011.
