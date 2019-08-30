MILTON — Best-selling author, humorist and motivational speaker Ken Davis will bring his live comedy show Friday, Sept. 20, to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
The performance is presented by Family Life and is not only family-friendly but aims to impact the community with a message of hope.
“Ken is genuinely hilarious and great at telling stories,” said Jeff Harmon of Family Life. “The Gospel is the best story of all time. I’m not sure how he does it, but Ken has an uncanny ability to make people listen intently, laugh hysterically, and even cry — all in two sentences! Then before you know it, the cycle starts again.”
Davis said that he started telling jokes from the moment the doctor said, “It’s a boy.”
“I came out looking at the world, not differently, but seeing things other people don’t see,” he said. Davis also produces a two-minute radio show, “Lighten Up!” that airs on Christian radio stations across the country. He writes the feature to encourage his listeners, brighten their day, and of course, make them laugh.
As for what to expect from his shows, that depends on the night. Davis does promise, however, that audiences of all ages will enjoy themselves. No matter what, he offers his own “no-money back guarantee”: “If you don’t have a good time, we guarantee we will not give your money back,” he says.
In addition to his radio features and his comedy routines, Davis is the author of over a dozen books, one of his most popular being, “Fully Alive.” The title stems, in part, from a quote by St. Irenaeus, a second-century church bishop and apologist who said, “the Glory of God is man fully alive.” The book details Davis’ journey through physical, spiritual and emotional struggles, and how he was able to work through those struggles and, as he puts it, start living again. Mostly, Davis said he tries to weave together the Gospel story with his own, mixing humor with honesty.
“My comedy is really about my life and what has inspired me and changed me. That is so tied up with my faith, it just comes out,” Davis said. “It’s the most important part of who I am, and my goal is to inspire people with it while making their ribs hurt in the process.”
General admission tickets are available in advance. Advance ticket sales will end at noon the day before the show. Purchase tickets online at www.fln.org/tickets or call the Family Life ticket office at 800-927-9083. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.
