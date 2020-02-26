MILTON — Plans are progressing for the Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company to open a 2,200-square-foot branch in Milton.
President and CEO Jeff Kapsar expects the bank’s eighth location to be open by the end of the year at the corner of Mahoning Street and Turbot Avenue.
“Milton, if you draw a circumference around our area, is an area we are not in,” Kapsar said. “We have customers there. We have some employees that live in Milton. It’s a natural progression for us.”
According to Kapsar, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust was established in 1872. It has approximately 90 employees and $450 million in assets.
Currently, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust has two offices in Lewisburg, and one each in Mifflinburg, Millheim, Shamokin Dam, Selinsgrove and New Berlin.
The bank’s most recent branch opened in December 2018 in Selinsgrove.
In that circumstance, Kapsar said the bank purchased and renovated a building which had been used by another bank branch.
“It’s usually more economical to buy an existing office,” he said.
That was not an option for the bank to expand into Milton.
“The corner of Mahoning and Turbot seemed to be a good fit,” Kapsar said. “We had an opportunity to purchase a property there.”
Once one property was acquired, Kapsar said the bank approached neighboring property owners to find out if they may be interested in selling.
“We ended up buying four of the five properties,” he said.
Before construction could progress, Kapsar said the bank had to wait for Milton Borough to change the zoning of the area to accommodate both businesses and residents. He noted that change was made to accommodate future growth of the area.
The bank also had to take a number of other steps in order for the project to move forward.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Banking has to approve anything we do,” Kapsar said. “The FDIC has to approve any moves we make. They are looking for anti-trust (issues).”
The bank attained those approvals, to open a branch in Milton, before even purchasing the properties.
Before taking down the homes which were on properties purchased by the bank, Kapsar said the homes had to be evaluated.
“We had to make sure there was no historical value,” he explained. “The state requires us to have it reviewed to make sure we’re not taking any historical housing (down).”
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust engaged Mike Hiller, an architect, to carry out the design work on the site. The bank has also worked hand-in-hand with Milton Borough.
“We worked very closely with (Code Enforcement Officer) Doug Diehl,” Kapsar said. “He has helped us through the process even before we bought a property. We worked really well with him and the zoning committee.”
Final site details are currently being wrapped up so the construction process can move forward.
“I’m hoping to be in (the new building) by the end of the year,” Kapsar said. “It will be a full-service bank.”
The Milton branch will be modeled after the bank’s downtown Lewisburg location. The Milton location will have five employees, and feature two drive-up lanes, an automatic teller machine, three offices and a conference room.
“We will offer every type of loan,” Kapsar said. “We won’t have an investment person there to start, but we will offer those services.”
The bank has already opened accounts for Milton residents anticipating the opening of the new branch.
“We’ve definitely had excitement from our current customers,” Kapsar said.
He added that the bank has already started to integrate itself into the community as it participated in the Milton Harvest Festival parade in September.
“We want to be part of the community,” Kapsar said. “We want to see it grow, see it succeed.”
