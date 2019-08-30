Purcell promoted to director of Northumberland County Board of Elections

SUNBURY — Tara Purcell has been promoted to director of the Northumberland County Board of Elections, succeeding Alisha Elliott, who resigned earlier this month.
Purcell, who served as Elliott’s assistant for the past two years, was hired by the county commissioners at a salary of $35,000 plus benefits.
Purcell began her duties as the new director Aug. 5. Elliott’s last day of work was Aug. 2. Before working at the board of elections office, Purcell was employed in the county’s domestic relations office for 1 1/2 years.
The 41-year-old Coal Township resident said, “I’m looking forward to serving the voters of Northumberland County.”
Purcell said she learned a lot from Elliott during the past two years. “Alisha has been very cooperative in assisting me during my transition to director,” she said.
Elliott, who said she resigned to pursue a new career opportunity, said, “I believe Tara will be an asset to the county and its voters.”
Elliott, who served as director for eight years and worked in the office for 11 years, said she thoroughly enjoyed her time serving the voters and working with her staff, poll workers, county officials and the media.
Purcell said the county is seeking an assistant director for her office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.