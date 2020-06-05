TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently released its senior awards. Winners are listed with awards received.
Kade Anzulavich, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, John E. Corman Award
Denver Beachel, James H. Cotner Memorial Boys Athletic Leadership Award, PIAA District 4 Outstanding Male Athlete Award, Sun-Gazette Male Athlete of the Year, Watsontown Guild Business Association Vocational Award
Madison Blickleu, Turbotaille Elementary School Award
Braden Bombarder, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Ruth and Harold Moser Nursing Award
Carly Jo Clemens, LycoCTC Perfect Attendance Award
Remington Cornerman, Betty W. Murray Memorial Award
Sarah Cotner, Warrior Run Concert Band Musical Excellence Award, PIAA District 4 Female Sportsmanship Award, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit
Samuel Crawford, Warrior Run High School Student Council Leadership Award
Alyssa Ellis, Warrior Run Concert Band Outstanding Member Award, Warrior Run High School Library Service Award
Christopher Emery, Warrior Run Concert Choir Outstanding Talent Award, Turbotville Area Lions Club Memorial Award, Turbotville Elementary School Award
Vincent Emery, Jason Folder Memorial Award
Jared Emmert, G. Lawrence Brown Rotary Vocational Scholarship, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Ruth and Harold Moser Heavy Equipment Award, LycoCTC Student of the Month, LycoCTC Drafting Highest GPA Award, LycoCTC Highest Work Ethic Grade Award, LycoCTC 2020 SkillUSA District Champ
Zachariah Ferrari, Warrior Run High School Music Department Award, Christian Leadership Achievement Award, Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Leadership and Citizenship Award
Meredith Gardner, Warrior Run Concert Choir Melissa Bower Memorial Award, Elizabeth R. Miller History Award, Warrior Run High School Girls’ History and Government Award; National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Christian Leadership Achievement Award, Katharine A. Swope Scholarship Fund
David Gearhart, LycoCTC Received Certificate Nurse Training Certificate
Dustin Hauck, Warrior Run Education Foundation Dale E. Schooley Achievement Award
Brian Hazzoum, Student Council Leadership Award
Jordyn Hill, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Defender PRIDE Award
Dakota Hoffman, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion In Pathways Award Busines, Community and Information Technology
Gabrielle Hoffman, Frances M. Swartz Memorial Award, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award: Business, Communication and Information Technology
Lillian Hollenbach, LycoCTC Received Certificate Nurse Training Certificate
Paige Hubbell, Warrior Run High School Vocational Family Consumer Sciences Academic Award
Shaelyn Hugai, Warrior Run High School Tri-Hi-Y Club Award
Noah Hunt, PIAA District 4 Male Sportsmanship Award, Turbotville National Bank Business Education Award
Keegan Jenkins, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Business, Communication and Information Technology
Kay Johnson, Frank J. Andel Memorial Award, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Warrior Run High School National Art Honor Society Achievement Award
Elliott Kelchen, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run Foundation Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Leadership and Citizenship Award
Zane Kilgus, Beck Fuels Inc. Award
Abigail Lapp, Elizabeth R. Miller History Award, Warrior Run High School Faculty Award, James H. Cotner Memorial Girls Athletic Leadership Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Student of the Year, Warrior Run High School Spanish Club Award, Warrior Run Foundation Katharine A. Swope Scholarship Fund, Muncy Bank and Trust Company Scholarship, Warrior Run High School Spanish Language Award
Kay Manley, Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society Award
Madelyn Masser, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Science and Health
Tyler Miller, Warrior Run High School Class of 2020 Metal Working Technology Award
Damien Moser, PIAA District 4 Outstanding Male Athlete Award, Sun-Gazette Male Athlete of the Year
Adam Mutschier, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Arts and Humanities, Charlene Murray Purdy Memorial French Award
Marissa Pick, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Watsontown Lions Club Service Award, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Science and Health, Warrior Run Lady Defenders Basketball Award, Warrior Run Woman’s Club Medical Scholarship Award
Tyler Pick, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Turbotville National Bank Boy of the Year Award, Watsontown Lions Club Service Award, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Business, Communication and Information Technology
Ariana Rieder, Warrior Run High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America Leadership Award
Trevor Rieder, Frank E. Cotner Jr. Memorial Award
Hannah Roland, LycoCTC Received Certified Nurse Training Certificate
Riley Ruch, G. Lawrence Brown Milton Rotary Vocational Scholarship, Warrior Run High School Class of 2020 Computer Aided Design Award, Statewide Tax Recovery Inc. Award
Zachary Schaeffer, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Human Services
Cheyenne Snyder, Watsontown Lioness Club Service Award, Watsontown Guild Family Consumer Science Award
Liberty Snyder, James Stahlnecker Memorial Leadership Award, Warrior Run High School “Warrior” Yearbook Award
Madison Steckley, Turbotville Area Lions Club Memorial Award, Warrior Run High School “Warrior” Yearbook Outstanding Leadership Award
Sienna Tompkins, Patrick Eiswerte Memorial Award
Cassandra Valiquette, LycoCTC Student of the Month
LycoCTC National Technical Honor Society
Kyle Walker, Frank E. Cotner Jr. Memorial Award
Madison Walkman, McEwensville Garden Club Award, PIAA District 4 Outstanding Female Athlete Award, Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Science and Health; Sun-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year
John Watkins, Warrior Run High School Class of 2020 Woodworking Technology Award, Milton Rotary Club Vocational or Technical Excellence Award
Lauren Watson, Michelle Huff Memorial Athletic Award, Vicki M. Hitesman Memorial Scholarship Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit
Jackson Welliver, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Warrior Run Football Players Choice Award
Jian Weng, Warrior Run Education Foundation Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Award
Alyssa Williams, Warrior Run High School FBLA Senior Award, Lifesource PA High School Scholarship, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Warrior Run Education Foundation Jack Ziegler Memorial Scholarship Award, Warrior Run Woman’s Club Education Scholarship Award
Hayden Woland, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Woodmen Life History Award, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run Education Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology, Warrior Run High School Boys History and Government Award
Cade Wood, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, H. William Koch Scholarship Award, Salutatorian
Rachel Yohn, Warrior Run Concert Choir Outstanding Member Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Warrior Run High School Excellence in Science Award, Turbotville National Bank Girl of the Year Award, Warrior Run Education Foundation Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Outstanding Scholar Award, Warrior Run Lady Defenders Field Hockey Award, Warrior Run High School English Excellence Award, Warrior Run High School Math Excellence Award, Warrior Run High School Girls History and Government Award, Watsontown Guild Academic Science Award
Rachael Zeager, Warrior Run Education Foundation Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Award
