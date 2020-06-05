TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently released its senior awards. Winners are listed with awards received.

Kade Anzulavich, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, John E. Corman Award

Denver Beachel, James H. Cotner Memorial Boys Athletic Leadership Award, PIAA District 4 Outstanding Male Athlete Award, Sun-Gazette Male Athlete of the Year, Watsontown Guild Business Association Vocational Award

Madison Blickleu, Turbotaille Elementary School Award

Braden Bombarder, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Ruth and Harold Moser Nursing Award

Carly Jo Clemens, LycoCTC Perfect Attendance Award

Remington Cornerman, Betty W. Murray Memorial Award

Sarah Cotner, Warrior Run Concert Band Musical Excellence Award, PIAA District 4 Female Sportsmanship Award, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit

Samuel Crawford, Warrior Run High School Student Council Leadership Award

Alyssa Ellis, Warrior Run Concert Band Outstanding Member Award, Warrior Run High School Library Service Award

Christopher Emery, Warrior Run Concert Choir Outstanding Talent Award, Turbotville Area Lions Club Memorial Award, Turbotville Elementary School Award

Vincent Emery, Jason Folder Memorial Award

Jared Emmert, G. Lawrence Brown Rotary Vocational Scholarship, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Ruth and Harold Moser Heavy Equipment Award, LycoCTC Student of the Month, LycoCTC Drafting Highest GPA Award, LycoCTC Highest Work Ethic Grade Award, LycoCTC 2020 SkillUSA District Champ

Zachariah Ferrari, Warrior Run High School Music Department Award, Christian Leadership Achievement Award, Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Leadership and Citizenship Award

Meredith Gardner, Warrior Run Concert Choir Melissa Bower Memorial Award, Elizabeth R. Miller History Award, Warrior Run High School Girls’ History and Government Award; National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Christian Leadership Achievement Award, Katharine A. Swope Scholarship Fund

David Gearhart, LycoCTC Received Certificate Nurse Training Certificate

Dustin Hauck, Warrior Run Education Foundation Dale E. Schooley Achievement Award

Brian Hazzoum, Student Council Leadership Award

Jordyn Hill, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Defender PRIDE Award

Dakota Hoffman, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion In Pathways Award Busines, Community and Information Technology

Gabrielle Hoffman, Frances M. Swartz Memorial Award, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund Passion in Pathways Award: Business, Communication and Information Technology

Lillian Hollenbach, LycoCTC Received Certificate Nurse Training Certificate

Paige Hubbell, Warrior Run High School Vocational Family Consumer Sciences Academic Award

Shaelyn Hugai, Warrior Run High School Tri-Hi-Y Club Award

Noah Hunt, PIAA District 4 Male Sportsmanship Award, Turbotville National Bank Business Education Award

Keegan Jenkins, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Business, Communication and Information Technology

Kay Johnson, Frank J. Andel Memorial Award, Ralph L. Josephine C. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Warrior Run High School National Art Honor Society Achievement Award

Elliott Kelchen, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run Foundation Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Leadership and Citizenship Award

Zane Kilgus, Beck Fuels Inc. Award

Abigail Lapp, Elizabeth R. Miller History Award, Warrior Run High School Faculty Award, James H. Cotner Memorial Girls Athletic Leadership Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Student of the Year, Warrior Run High School Spanish Club Award, Warrior Run Foundation Katharine A. Swope Scholarship Fund, Muncy Bank and Trust Company Scholarship, Warrior Run High School Spanish Language Award

Kay Manley, Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society Award

Madelyn Masser, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Science and Health

Tyler Miller, Warrior Run High School Class of 2020 Metal Working Technology Award

Damien Moser, PIAA District 4 Outstanding Male Athlete Award, Sun-Gazette Male Athlete of the Year

Adam Mutschier, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Arts and Humanities, Charlene Murray Purdy Memorial French Award

Marissa Pick, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Watsontown Lions Club Service Award, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Science and Health, Warrior Run Lady Defenders Basketball Award, Warrior Run Woman’s Club Medical Scholarship Award

Tyler Pick, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Turbotville National Bank Boy of the Year Award, Watsontown Lions Club Service Award, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Business, Communication and Information Technology

Ariana Rieder, Warrior Run High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America Leadership Award

Trevor Rieder, Frank E. Cotner Jr. Memorial Award

Hannah Roland, LycoCTC Received Certified Nurse Training Certificate

Riley Ruch, G. Lawrence Brown Milton Rotary Vocational Scholarship, Warrior Run High School Class of 2020 Computer Aided Design Award, Statewide Tax Recovery Inc. Award

Zachary Schaeffer, Warrior Run Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Human Services

Cheyenne Snyder, Watsontown Lioness Club Service Award, Watsontown Guild Family Consumer Science Award

Liberty Snyder, James Stahlnecker Memorial Leadership Award, Warrior Run High School “Warrior” Yearbook Award

Madison Steckley, Turbotville Area Lions Club Memorial Award, Warrior Run High School “Warrior” Yearbook Outstanding Leadership Award

Sienna Tompkins, Patrick Eiswerte Memorial Award

Cassandra Valiquette, LycoCTC Student of the Month

LycoCTC National Technical Honor Society

Kyle Walker, Frank E. Cotner Jr. Memorial Award

Madison Walkman, McEwensville Garden Club Award, PIAA District 4 Outstanding Female Athlete Award, Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Science and Health; Sun-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year

John Watkins, Warrior Run High School Class of 2020 Woodworking Technology Award, Milton Rotary Club Vocational or Technical Excellence Award

Lauren Watson, Michelle Huff Memorial Athletic Award, Vicki M. Hitesman Memorial Scholarship Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit

Jackson Welliver, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Warrior Run Football Players Choice Award

Jian Weng, Warrior Run Education Foundation Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Award

Alyssa Williams, Warrior Run High School FBLA Senior Award, Lifesource PA High School Scholarship, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Warrior Run Education Foundation Jack Ziegler Memorial Scholarship Award, Warrior Run Woman’s Club Education Scholarship Award

Hayden Woland, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Scott Snyder Baseball Leadership Award, Woodmen Life History Award, Warrior Run Baseball Leadership Award, Warrior Run Education Foundation Bernice Bissell Fund: Passion in Pathways Award Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology, Warrior Run High School Boys History and Government Award

Cade Wood, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, H. William Koch Scholarship Award, Salutatorian

Rachel Yohn, Warrior Run Concert Choir Outstanding Member Award, Warrior Run National Honor Society Scholarship Certificate of Merit, Warrior Run High School Excellence in Science Award, Turbotville National Bank Girl of the Year Award, Warrior Run Education Foundation Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Outstanding Scholar Award, Warrior Run Lady Defenders Field Hockey Award, Warrior Run High School English Excellence Award, Warrior Run High School Math Excellence Award, Warrior Run High School Girls History and Government Award, Watsontown Guild Academic Science Award

Rachael Zeager, Warrior Run Education Foundation Warrior Run Scholarship Fund Award

