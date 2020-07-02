LEWISBURG — What began as a conversation between two high school classmates about how much negativity is on Facebook and other social media outlets today led to a movement to make July 9 a Day of Social Media Positivity.
Pamela Burns and Wendy Chalmers were classmates in high school. They graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 1987 and have reconnected as adults on Facebook and in person.
“Over the last few months,” Burns explained, “social media has been full of so many things that invoke deep emotion and so often this is followed by posts that become filled with anger, frustration and the like… It is because of this, that we talked about creating a day when social media is just filled with positivity. That is how this was born.
“We talked about all the social media outlets that people use, but we both feel most comfortable with Facebook, so our focus has been there.”
Burns and Chalmers then created a Facebook group — sharing it with as many people as possible within their circle of friends.
“The goal,” Burns said, “was to reach as many people locally as possible. But what happened, is within only a few days the numbers have increased to over 800 members of the group, and reached as far as Puerto Rico, California, Arizona, and Oregon.”
According to the Facebook group, Positivity on Social Media Day, a post by co-creator, Wendy Chalmers explained, “Most of us have been struggling for the past six months or so with deep feelings about COVID-19, the effects this pandemic may have had on us individually or our society as a whole, and we watch the news… to hear about protests and anger, sadness and destruction, and heartbreak and loss. And we all need a break. Social media has been overwhelmingly filled with debates and passionate outpourings about controversial topics related to pandemics and movements and political and economic concerns and so much more.”
The post continues explaining, “Wouldn’t it be great to log on to your Facebook… just to see positives for a day? And not be tempted to reply with your frustration on controversial topics?”
“We are clear about not discounting everyone’s passion regarding various topics,” said Chalmers. “It’s not about that. We just think that we could all use a daylong break from the exhausting controversial dialogue that plaques social media day in and day out.”
As of Thursday, July 2, the group on Facebook, #positivityonsocialmediaday, has just over 1,000 members.
Their efforts were recognized by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce who joined in and offered to co-sponsor the social media event. It also gained support from other organizations and towns in the area including New Berlin, and The Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority.
People are encouraged to join their group “Positivity on Social Media Day” and follow along for the next week as contests will be hosted, memes will be posted that people can use on that day, and ideas will be shared to make it a day of positivity on social media. “We aren’t asking anyone to forget what matters to them or what they feel passionate about in a time when there are so many things effecting our lives and concerning us,” Chalmers explained, “but we want to encourage people to step back and take time to remember that we are more alike than we are different and we could all use a respite from the negativity and spend a day on social media seeing the positives in life.”
