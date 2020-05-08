MILTON — The Milton High School Alumni Association annually awards five $1,000 scholarships to past graduates of Milton Area High School and five $1,000 scholarships to current MASD graduating seniors.
To apply, applicants are expected to complete a Milton High School Alumni Scholarship application.
Applications can be obtained from the guidance department at the Milton Area Senior High School, online at http://miltonhsalumni.com/index.html (click on Scholarships) or online at www.milton.k12.pa.us (click on Milton High School under the Schools tab, then on the High School Guidance option).
Sealed letters of application should be returned no later than Friday, May 8, for Class of 2020 and no later than Monday, May 18, for past graduates. Applications should be sent to the Milton High School guidance office or be mailed to the Milton High School Alumni Association, PO Box 515, Milton, PA 17847.
