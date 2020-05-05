LEWSIBURG — Union County commissioners acknowledged the death of one person from Union County from coronavirus.
The State Department of Health reported the death in a daily update of COVID-19 statistics. Current reporting practices did not permit indicating where the death occurred, and otherwise reported only a slight uptick of Union County cases.
"I'm disappointed that it's happened," said Commissioner Stacy Richards. "My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the person that died."
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, said the board should have been notified.
Boop speculated that there could be an error in as much as he had not heard from either the county coroner or Harrisburg officials.
